Search is on for missing Fort Valley State student

Fort Valley State senior Anitra Gunn has been missing since Valentine’s Day and authorities are frantically searching for her whereabouts.

A helicopter search for the 23-year-old Gunn came up empty on Monday as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Fort Valley Police and the Peach County Sheriff’s office continues to put together clues of where she might be.

Ladies And Gentleman We Are Looking For My Little Cousin Anitra Gunn, Last Seen Thursday Morning In Fort Valley Georgia Where She Attend College, Please Share My Tweet All Around Georgia Area So We Can Bring Her Home Safe.. pic.twitter.com/5CQDnuV48J — Jerome Gunn (@JeromeGunn6) February 16, 2020

Her father Christopher Gunn contacted the Fort Valley Police after his daughter stopped returning phone calls and text messages.

Gunn was last seen in the Chestnut Hills road area just outside Fort Valley on Friday according to a media release by the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety. She is described as 5’07, 165 lbs., black hair and brown eyes.

One of the last people to see her was her friend India King. They went to a party together on Thursday night but left separately, King told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

We need some new information, we need some new eyes, we need a team! We must find @_anitra_lashayy she is one of the sweetest ppl you could ever meet. She is loyal and deserves everyone’s attention right now. I love and miss her so much. #FindAnitra #ftChance Lord I miss her😔💕 pic.twitter.com/5FprPby83J — NOV.28 (@Its_Indidaa) February 16, 2020

Gunn’s car was found with damage to the front bumper and her wallet inside. Her cell phone was also discovered at an undisclosed location.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with any information can contact the Fort Valley Police Department at 478- 825-3384.