Jackson State win streak snapped by Prairie View

Courtesy: Jackson State Athletics

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – The Jackson State Lady Tigers basketball team fell for the first time in SWAC play this season in a 62-52 loss to Prairie View A&M Monday night.

Marneisha Hamer led JSU with 18 points while Dayzsha Rogan had 15 points.

Rogan was 3-of-10 from the field including a perfect 9-of-9 from the free-throw line and five rebounds.

Ameshya Williams had four points and a team-best nine rebounds as PVAMU did their best to hold the junior in check in the paint all night long. Williams also had an impressive six blocks to push her league leading number to 56 on the season.

The Lady Tigers win streak came to an end Monday night as they fell to Prairie View A&M on the road for the first conference loss of the season.



Recap | https://t.co/njk5FF6hpQ#BleedTheeBlue — Jackson State Athletics (@GoJSUTigers) February 18, 2020

As a team, the Lady Tigers were held to 12-of-50 shooting from the field. They were 28-of-38 from the free throw line.

Despite the loss, the Lady Tigers have obviously made noise waves around the league, as William J. Nicks Arena made it known that they had been keeping up with the the Lady Tigers season and that they were about to receive their first loss as they chanted franticly “12-1” as more fanbases are becoming aware of the Lady Tigers success this season.

The Lady Tigers now turn their attention to Grambling this Saturday on the road as they gear up for the final stretch of the regular season and into tournament play, still with a league-best 12-1 record and 14-9 overall.