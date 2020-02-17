Fayetteville State women claim first-ever CIAA Track Title

Courtesy: CIAA Sports

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Fayetteville State claimed the women’s crown while Saint Augustine’s and Virginia State shared the men’s title at the CIAA Indoor Track & Field Championships at JDL Fast Track on Monday.

The women’s title is the first for Fayetteville State in its second year of existence as a university-sponsored track and field program. Saint Augustine’s captured its 23rd straight men’s championship and Virginia State won its second men’s title. Both Saint Augustine’s and Virginia State tied for the CIAA men’s championship for the second time in three years.

The Fayetteville State women finished ahead of Saint Augustine’s and Virginia State with 123 points. Saint Augustine’s was second with 91 points and Virginia State placed third with 83 points. Fayetteville State led Saint Augustine’s by two points late in Monday’s meet before pulling away.

The Saint Augustine’s and Virginia State men both scored 163 points to outdistance Virginia Union, which placed third with 65 points. Virginia State held a huge lead early but Saint Augustine’s pulled within 158-153 entering the meet’s final event – the 4×400 relay.

The men’s battle ended in a tie after Saint Augustine’s placed first and Virginia State finished fourth in the 4×400 relay. Saint Augustine’s is the nation’s top-ranked Division II 4×400 relay team.

Virginia State swept the CIAA individual track awards. Sukeil Foucha was named men’s MVP and Kyla Frank was the women’s MVP. In the field events, Jalen Fykes of Livingstone was the men’s MVP and Alisha St. Louis of Johnson C. Smith and Shania Ingram of Fayetteville State were the co-women’s MVP winners.

Inez Turner of Fayetteville State was chosen CIAA Women’s Coach of the Year. George Williams of Saint Augustine’s and Wilbert Johnson of Virginia State were named CIAA Men’s Co-Coaches of the Year.

The women’s winners Monday were Ingram of Fayetteville State (Pentathlon), Jaria Hoyte of Saint Augustine’s (400 Meters), St. Louis of Johnson C. Smith (Triple Jump), Samaria Chance of Livingstone (Shot Put), Jerinique Brooks of Fayetteville State (60 Meters, 200 Meters), Alandina Hyppolite of Virginia State (800 Meters), Danielle Scantlebury of Saint Augustine’s (60 Meter Hurdles), Kyla Frank of Virginia State (3,000 Meters) and the Saint Augustine’s foursome of Hoyte, Scantlebury, Davia Smith, Shannon Kalawan (4×400 Meter Relay).

The men’s winners Monday were Jahvante Marcelle of Virginia State (Heptathlon), Teahrian Tyler of Virginia Union (Triple Jump), Kenny Fuentez of Bowie State (Shot Put), Fykes of Livingstone (High Jump), Brandon Parris of Saint Augustine’s (400 Meters), Shivnarine Smalling of Saint Augustine’s (60 Meters), Foucha of Virginia State (800 Meters), Quincy Watts of Virginia State (60 Meter Hurdles), Kurt Modeste of Saint Augustine’s (200 Meters), Baron Freeman of Saint Augustine’s (5,000 Meters) and the Saint Augustine’s quartet of Jalen Jones, Phillip Marcelle, Modeste, Parris (4×400 Meter Relay).