NCAT NCCU
MEAC

A&T routes NCCU, settles into second place in MEAC

NCAT came out early and put distance between itself and NCCU on Monday night.
Posted on

It wasn’t quite as bad as the 54-point shutout during football season, but North Carolina Central suffered another big loss at the hands of its arch rival.

North Carolina A&T made quick work of NC Central with a 77-60 win at Corbett Sports Arena, and truth be told, the game wasn’t even that close.

Big man Ronald Jackson led the way with a career-high 28 points and added eight rebounds. Junior Kameron Langley finished with his second triple-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 13 assists.

A&T jumped out to an 18-2 lead in the first six-and-a-half minutes of the game and continued to put its proverbial foot on the gas throughout the first half. It led 40-20 at halftime and had a 25-point lead early in the second half before NCCU chipped into the lead. 

The win was the 23rd in a row for A&T over MEAC opponents in its home gym. A&T improved to 9-3 in the MEAC while NCCU dropped to 8-3. NSU’s 80-60 win over Coppin State put it in sole possession of first place in the MEAC with a 9-2 record. A&T moves into second place while NCCU slides into third.

A&T routes NCCU, settles into second place in MEAC
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top