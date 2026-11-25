Alabama State enters the Thanksgiving Day matchup with a 6-5 overall record after finishing 4-4 in SWAC play. Tuskegee comes in at 5-5 overall and 5-3 in the SIAC, needing a victory over its longtime rival to secure a winning season.

Both teams are looking to rebound from disappointing losses. Alabama State suffered a 45-10 defeat against Prairie View A&M on Saturday, while Tuskegee fell 35-27 to Miles on Nov. 7.

The Golden Tigers will have had 19 days between games when they take the field Thursday. Alabama State will be playing on just five days of rest.

Tuskegee has a weapon in the running game

If Tuskegee is going to pull off an upset in the Turkey Day Classic, Ja’khael Rowser could be at the center of it.

Rowser has rushed for 760 yards and eight touchdowns this season, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. His longest run of the season went for 77 yards.

Alabama State’s defense has surrendered 171 rushing yards per game and 4.4 yards per carry this season. That could present an opportunity for Tuskegee to control the tempo, extend possessions and keep the Hornets’ offense off the field.

Quarterback Bryson McGrew gives the Golden Tigers another dimension. McGrew has thrown for 1,424 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 297 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.

His most explosive receiving target has been EJ Hall, who has accumulated 516 receiving yards and three touchdowns on just 23 catches. Hall averages an impressive 22.4 yards per reception.

Alabama State brings a three-headed rushing attack

While Tuskegee has the game’s leading individual rusher, Alabama State has several players capable of doing damage on the ground.

Jamarie Hostzclaw leads the Hornets with 515 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Quarterback Aaron Frye is close behind with 508 yards and four rushing touchdowns, while Jareese Howard has contributed 377 yards and a team-leading nine rushing touchdowns.

Together, the trio has accounted for 1,400 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns.

Frye has also thrown for 1,158 yards and four touchdowns, completing 64.1 percent of his passes.

Randall King leads Alabama State with 438 receiving yards and averages 20.9 yards per catch.

Tuskegee has allowed 255 passing yards per game this season, presenting an opportunity for Alabama State to generate explosive plays through the air.

Turnovers could decide the Turkey Day Classic

One of the biggest statistical differences between these two HBCU football programs is their ability to protect the football.

Alabama State enters the matchup with a plus-five turnover margin, having generated 18 takeaways while committing 13 turnovers.

Tuskegee has committed 18 turnovers while generating just 10 takeaways, giving the Golden Tigers a minus-eight turnover margin.

Alabama State has also been considerably more efficient in the red zone. The Hornets have scored touchdowns on 64.7 percent of their trips inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, compared to 48.4 percent for Tuskegee.

Those numbers help explain why Alabama State averages 24.7 points per game despite producing just 302.1 yards of total offense.

Tuskegee cannot afford to give the Hornets additional possessions or come away empty-handed after putting together promising drives.

Special teams could provide fireworks

Both teams have explosive kickoff returners capable of changing the complexion of the game.

Tuskegee’s Pryce Lewis has returned 15 kickoffs for 468 yards, averaging 31.2 yards per return. Alabama State’s Daionte “DJ” Hicks has returned 10 kickoffs for 357 yards, averaging 35.7 yards.

Both players have recorded a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown this season.

The Golden Tigers also have a punt return touchdown from Preston Parker.

In a rivalry game where momentum can shift quickly, special teams could provide the difference.

More than bragging rights for two HBCU rivals

Alabama State has the advantage in scoring defense, allowing 22.3 points per game compared to Tuskegee’s 25.1.

But Tuskegee has been effective at getting into opposing backfields. Braylon Jessie has recorded 12 tackles for loss and six sacks, while Masiah Wells has contributed 65 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Alabama State’s offensive line has surrendered just 13 sacks in 11 games, setting up another intriguing matchup in the trenches.

The Hornets have already defeated one SIAC opponent this season, shutting out Lane 34-0 in September. Tuskegee defeated that same Lane team 27-14 in October.

Alabama State will have the advantage of competing against Division I opposition throughout most of its season. But Tuskegee has the benefit of additional preparation time, explosive offensive personnel and the motivation of finishing the year with a winning record.

For two programs connected by generations of HBCU football history, Thanksgiving offers one final opportunity to put a positive stamp on the 2026 season.

And for Tuskegee, it offers an opportunity to make a statement against its Division I rival.