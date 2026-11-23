The Florida Blue Florida Classic was always about the rivals. Despite less-than-impressive season records, Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman ventured to Camping World Stadium for the annual Florida Blue Florida Classic in Orlando.

First-year FAMU head coach Quinn Gray never lost the classic as a player and not as head coach either as he led the Rattlers to a 27-14 win over the Wildcats. In heavy rain at times, the show went on to a crowd 51,345 soaked fans. Gray would defeat interim B-CU head coach Alvin Wyatt, Sr., who was filling the position after the athletic administration relieved coach Raymond Woodie, Sr. of his duties last week.

The win gave Gray two important wins down the home stretch for the Rattlers. Last week, they avenged a two-game losing streak to Mississippi Valley State in a 16-13 win on Senior Day at Bragg Stadium. The Delta Devils previously broke FAMU’s nation-leading 23-game home winning streak in 2024.

“Just proud of these guys,” Gray said. “(They) fought all year long against adversity. This season hasn’t been exactly what we wanted as a team, as a program, but they stuck together all year long. That’s a testament to these young men and the fight they have and the love they have for each other.”

The Rattlers would get on the board early in the first quarter and never relinquish the lead. True freshman quarterback Armand Parker hit wide receiver Corey Petty over the middle near the goal-line, and FAMU’s offensive linemen pushed him into the end zone for the first score of the game with 9:08 remaining in the first quarter.

One of FAMU’s most consistent weapons all season long has been kicker Gabriel Perez. He would kick a 24-yard field goal in the first quarter and a 44-yarder in the second.

At halftime, it was the Florida Battle of the Bands. The FAMU Marching “100” squared off against the B-Cu Marching Wildcats. The intense battle saw possibly the best halftime in all the country. Grant you, there are no punches pulled in this rivalry. The Marching “100” made the formation of a fist and then extended the pointer finger at B-CU. B-CU would make the formation of a man sitting on the toilet, complete with emojis aimed at FAMU.

In the second half, Parker would take it in himself for the first score of the second half. With 1:59 remaining in the third, he would rush for 22-yards and another FAMU touchdown. At the start of the fourth quarter, B-CU would get their first score of the game. Naim Lassiter caught a deflection off a FAMU receiver and scampered in for the Wildcats’ first score. That made the score 20-7.



The fourth quarter would see the Rattlers increase their lead on a Jamal Hailey one-yard rushing TD as he went in virtually untouched. Josh Evans would catch a nine-yard pass for a touchdown to make the final score 27-14.



The game did have a tense moment as longtime B-CU coach Wyatt would exit for medical attention. Reports from his camp say that it has been deemed dehydration. His status has been listed as good.



Quinn Gray ended his first season as FAMU head coach with a record of 4-8. 3-5 in conference play with the Florida Classic win. He and his staff will conduct exit interviews with his team, while keeping an eye on the junior college early signing period.

“This first year has been a tremendous learning experience for me,” Gray said. “As a staff, as a program, we’re still getting used to them and they’re getting used to us. I think for the last couple of weeks you’ve seen what this program can be and that’s what truly matters. A lot of people may have wanted it to look like peaches and cream early on, but that’s just not what God had on his mind. To be honest, those guys could have tucked their tails and gave up a long time ago. Those guys in that locker room refused to do that.”