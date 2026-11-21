Alabama A&M is headed to the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship Game.

The Bulldogs clinched the SWAC East Division title Saturday with a 51-19 victory over Mississippi Valley State at Rice-Totten Stadium in Itta Bena, Mississippi, securing their place in the conference championship.

Running back Kolton Nero delivered a dominant performance, rushing for 204 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries as Alabama A&M improved to 8-3.

The victory sends the Bulldogs into the SWAC title game after a competitive first three quarters turned into a fourth-quarter rout.

Kolton Nero powers Alabama A&M to division championship

Mississippi Valley State struck first when quarterback Josh Brown scored on a two-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter.

Alabama A&M answered quickly with Nero’s first touchdown, a three-yard run that tied the game at seven.

The Bulldogs took a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter on a David Faulk field goal, but Mississippi Valley State responded with a field goal of its own to tie the game.

Nero then delivered one of the biggest plays of the afternoon, breaking loose for a 68-yard touchdown run to give Alabama A&M a 17-10 advantage.

Quarterback Cornelious Brown followed with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jaylan Bean, extending the Bulldogs’ lead to 23-10.

Mississippi Valley State remained within striking distance, however, as kicker Luka Sari connected on three consecutive field goals to trim Alabama A&M’s lead to 23-19 entering the fourth quarter.



Bulldogs dominate fourth quarter to secure SWAC East

With the division championship on the line, Alabama A&M took complete control in the final period.

Nero scored on touchdown runs of three and 19 yards, pushing the Bulldogs ahead 37-19.

The Alabama A&M defense then delivered a decisive blow when D.J. Barber recovered a Mississippi Valley State fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

Byron Perrilliat added a 26-yard touchdown run with 4:25 remaining to complete the scoring.

Alabama A&M outscored Mississippi Valley State 28-0 in the fourth quarter, turning a four-point game into a convincing 32-point victory.

Brown finished with 189 passing yards and one touchdown, while Bean caught six passes for 102 yards and a score.

Perrilliat contributed 28 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Mississippi Valley State finished its season at 3-8.

Alabama A&M punches ticket to SWAC Championship Game

For Alabama A&M, Saturday’s victory was about much more than another win.

The Bulldogs entered the final weekend of the regular season needing to finish the job in the SWAC East race. They responded with an explosive offensive performance and a dominant closing quarter.

Now, Alabama A&M will turn its attention to the SWAC Championship Game, where the Bulldogs will compete for the conference title and an opportunity to represent the SWAC in the Celebration Bowl.

After surviving a competitive division race, Alabama A&M is one victory away from Atlanta.