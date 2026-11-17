Pebblebrook High School has taken over the No. 1 spot in the November Red Lobster Band of the Year rankings presented by Cricket, setting up an exciting finish to the Metro Atlanta high school competition.



Pebblebrook earned 378.8 points in the latest evaluation, narrowly edging defending champion Westlake High School, which finished second with 377.85 points. Just 0.95 points separate the two programs as the competition approaches its final selections.



New Manchester High School ranks third with 369.5 points, followed by Southwest DeKalb and Jonesboro in the top five.



The latest results put the spotlight on a potential championship matchup between two programs that have already captured Band of the Year titles.

November Metro Atlanta High School Band of the Year Top 10

Rank School Score 1 Pebblebrook High School 378.8 2 Westlake High School 377.85 3 New Manchester High School 369.5 4 Southwest DeKalb High School 368.9 5 Jonesboro High School 368.55 6 South Cobb High School 348.1 7 McNair High School 346.1 8 Arabia Mountain High School 343.5 9 Creekside High School 335.8 10 Stephenson High School 327.75

Top spot tightly contested

Jonesboro High, the inaugural 2024 Metro Atlanta high school Band of the Year champion, has moved ahead of Westlake, which claimed the championship in 2025.



Westlake led the October rankings with 358.25 points, while Pebblebrook ranked third at 332. November’s results give the competition another twist heading toward the championship selections.



Pebblebrook led the musicality category with 115.2 points, followed by New Manchester with 112 and Westlake with 108.8.



Southwest DeKalb earned the highest percussion score at 70 points and topped the auxiliary category with 42 points.



Westlake led the drum major competition with 50.55 points, while Pebblebrook took first place in Picture, Drill, Design and Marching Maneuvers with 115 points.

Band of the Year committee emphasizes complete performances

The judging process considers multiple elements of marching band performance, rewarding programs that demonstrate excellence throughout their organizations.



Dr. James Oliver, the high school Band of the Year committee chairman and Alabama State University director of bands emeritus, previously emphasized the importance of evaluating every component.



“We look at numerous factors inclusive of musicality, drill & design, percussion, drum majors and auxiliaries,” Oliver said in comments provided for the October rankings.



He explained that even a strong performance in one category might not overcome weaknesses elsewhere.



The November evaluation also follows the committee’s policy requiring video submissions for adjudication.



According to Red Lobster Band of the Year executive director John T. Grant, bands that did not submit performances for November evaluation were omitted from consideration in that month’s rankings.



The published high school scoring document does not identify any specific Metro Atlanta schools as non-submitters.

Championship finalists coming next week

The November standings provide another snapshot of the competition, but the final championship field will depend on the committee’s cumulative evaluation and selection process.



Two Metro Atlanta high school bands will earn the opportunity to compete for the championship on Friday, December 11, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.



The high school championship will be part of the Red Lobster Band of the Year presented by Cricket, taking place one day before the Cricket Celebration Bowl.



Additional information regarding the championship finalists is expected next week.



Fans can find event information at BandOfTheYear.com and purchase tickets through Ticketmaster.



HBCU Gameday will continue covering the competition as the championship field takes shape.