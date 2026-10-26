Another brand new No. 1 takes over in the HBCU football poll

There is another new No. 1 team in HBCU football.

Alabama A&M has climbed to the top of the Week 8 Black College Football Poll, becoming the fourth different team in as many weeks to occupy the No. 1 position in the Division I FCS rankings.

The Bulldogs earned 430 points and 12 first-place votes to move up from No. 2 despite having an open date over the weekend.

But their hold on the top spot is anything but comfortable.

South Carolina State moved into second place with 420 points and 10 first-place votes following its 22-7 victory over Norfolk State.

Just 10 points separate the Bulldogs and Bulldogs in one of the closest races for the top ranking this season.

Bethune-Cookman Makes Biggest Jump After Jackson State Upset

Perhaps the biggest story in this week’s rankings is Bethune-Cookman’s dramatic rise.

The Wildcats jumped five positions from No. 8 to No. 3 after knocking off previously top-ranked Jackson State 24-21.

Bethune-Cookman now sits at 5-3 overall and 3-1 in SWAC play, collecting 326 points in the latest poll.

Jackson State, meanwhile, dropped three spots from No. 1 to No. 4.

The Tigers received 318 points following the loss, leaving them just eight points behind Bethune-Cookman in the voting.

The result also adds another layer of intrigue to the SWAC East championship race, where Alabama A&M, Jackson State and Bethune-Cookman are battling for position.

With the conference championship race tightening, the latest poll reflects just how quickly the balance of power can shift from one weekend to the next.

SWAC Dominates Division I Top 10

The Southwestern Athletic Conference placed seven teams in the Division I rankings, led by Alabama A&M at No. 1.

Bethune-Cookman, Jackson State, Grambling State, Alabama State, Prairie View A&M and Alcorn State also earned spots.

Grambling State moved into sixth despite having an open date, while Alabama State slipped one position to seventh.

Prairie View A&M climbed two spots to No. 8 following its 30-19 nonconference victory over East Texas A&M.

Alcorn State returned to the rankings at No. 10 after being unranked the previous week.

The MEAC claimed the remaining three positions, with South Carolina State at No. 2, Morgan State at No. 5 and Howard at No. 9.

Morgan State slipped one position following its 26-20 home loss to Howard.

The Bison entered the rankings after that victory, while Delaware State and Norfolk State dropped out following conference losses.

Rank Team Record Points Previous 1 Alabama A&M 6-2 430 2 2 South Carolina State 6-2 420 3 3 Bethune-Cookman 5-3 326 8 4 Jackson State 6-2 318 1 5 Morgan State 5-3 214 4 6 Grambling State 4-3 170 T-6 7 Alabama State 4-3 150 T-6 8 Prairie View A&M 4-5 124 10 9 Howard 4-4 102 NR 10 Alcorn State 4-4 76 NR

Others receiving votes: Delaware State (46), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (38), North Carolina Central (28), Norfolk State (16), North Carolina A&T (14).

Virginia State Holds No. 1 Ranking in Division II

While Division I welcomed another new No. 1, Virginia State maintained its position atop the Division II rankings for the second consecutive week.

The Trojans received 282 points and eight first-place votes despite having an open date.

However, Benedict is closing the gap.

The Tigers climbed from No. 4 to No. 2 following their impressive 29-8 road victory over Albany State.

Benedict received 276 points and four first-place votes, leaving just six points between the top two teams.

Virginia Union remained third with 246 points and two first-place votes after dominating Shaw 49-6.

All three of the top-ranked Division II programs enter the new week with identical 7-1 overall records.

Kentucky State Climbs, Johnson C. Smith Falls

Kentucky State made one of the week’s biggest moves in Division II, climbing from sixth to fourth after a dramatic victory over Savannah State.

The Thorobreds won 27-24 on a last-second Hail Mary touchdown pass, improving to 7-2 overall and 6-1 in conference play.

Edward Waters remained fifth after its 62-14 victory over Clark Atlanta.

Johnson C. Smith suffered the biggest drop in the Division II Top 10, falling from No. 2 to No. 6 after losing 16-13 to Bowie State.

The Bulldogs entered the rankings at No. 10 following the victory.

Central State remained seventh after defeating Miles 48-20, while Fayetteville State held the eighth position following a 51-13 victory over Bluefield State.

Tuskegee moved up one position to ninth after edging Allen 26-23.

Albany State dropped out of the Top 10 following its loss to Benedict.

Rank Team Record Points Previous 1 Virginia State 7-1 282 1 2 Benedict 7-1 276 4 3 Virginia Union 7-1 246 3 4 Kentucky State 7-2 212 6 5 Edward Waters 6-2 198 5 6 Johnson C. Smith 6-2 160 2 7 Central State 5-3 136 7 8 Fayetteville State 5-3 102 8 9 Tuskegee 4-4 48 10 10 Bowie State 4-4 40 NR

Others receiving votes: Shaw (14).

Championship Races Driving Movement in Both Divisions

The Week 8 rankings illustrate the increasingly competitive landscape of HBCU football as teams move deeper into conference play.

In Division I, Alabama A&M’s rise comes as the SWAC East championship race becomes more complicated following Jackson State’s loss to Bethune-Cookman.

South Carolina State’s narrow gap behind Alabama A&M also demonstrates the strength of the competition at the top of the MEAC.

Meanwhile, Virginia State, Benedict and Virginia Union have separated themselves from much of the Division II field, but only 36 points separate the top three teams.

With conference championships and postseason opportunities approaching, the rankings could see even more movement in the coming weeks.

The Black College Football Poll combines voting from coaches and media members covering HBCU football, with separate rankings for NCAA Division I FCS and Division II programs.