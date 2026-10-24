HBCU football: What North Carolina Central’s record couldn’t tell us

Delaware State scored first Friday night, but the early touchdown concealed a problem that would become increasingly difficult to ignore in HBCU play. North Carolina Central was already disrupting the Hornets’ offense, and as the game continued, the difference between the two teams became noticeable beyond the scoreboard.

The Eagles grew louder, more physical and increasingly comfortable attacking Delaware State’s defense. Their players celebrated stops, communicated across the field and showed the confidence of a team gaining control. On the opposite side, Delaware State players became noticeably quieter. By the time NCCU finished its 31-12 victory at Alumni Stadium, the contrast matched what had unfolded between the lines.

It was a revealing start to MEAC play for both programs. NCCU entered conference competition with four consecutive losses, while Delaware State had an opportunity to establish itself in the league race. The Hornets had already experienced difficulty sustaining their best football for four quarters, but Friday presented a different challenge. NCCU established control and never allowed Delaware State to develop a consistent response.

An early touchdown hid the first warning

Delaware State’s opening possession contained two very different moments. Quarterback Jayden Sauray threw an interception to NCCU freshman defensive back Amari Sifford, but the Hornets recovered when Jaron Kelley forced a fumble during the return and Terrence Rone recovered the loose ball.

Kyree Benton scored on a 26-yard run on the next snap. Delaware State had a 6-0 lead less than two minutes into the game, and the scoreboard offered little indication of the problems ahead.

The interception, however, was an early warning. Delaware State had taken advantage of a defensive mistake rather than established a sustained offensive rhythm. The Hornets would not score again until the game’s final play.

NCCU’s response developed over the remainder of the first quarter. Zion Dobson’s 5-yard touchdown run put the Eagles ahead 7-6 with 4:36 remaining, but the change was also visible in their demeanor. NCCU players became increasingly vocal and celebrated their defensive work, while Delaware State struggled to match that energy.

NCCU made Delaware State defend the entire field

North Carolina Central’s rushing attack gradually became the game’s defining matchup. Rather than repeatedly attacking the same gap, the Eagles stressed Delaware State horizontally, getting outside the tackles before finding opportunities inside.

Freshman running back Gino Addison was the centerpiece. He finished with 214 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries, while Zion Dobson added 57 yards and another score. The Eagles totaled 272 rushing yards on 52 attempts, allowing them to keep the offense balanced and the Hornets’ defense occupied.

From the field, the pressure on Delaware State’s defensive front was apparent. NCCU stretched the defense toward the perimeter, then attacked inside when running lanes developed. Play-action looks added another responsibility for defenders already concerned with stopping the run.

Quarterback Cobey Thompkins took advantage of that balance, completing 15 of 18 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown. NCCU did not need a high-volume passing performance because its running game consistently put the offense in manageable situations.

The Eagles finished with 28 first downs and 427 yards. Delaware State managed 14 first downs and 257 yards. Those differences explain why NCCU’s confidence appeared to grow with each possession. The Eagles were controlling both the football and the situations their offense faced.

The game began slipping away before the score suggested it

At halftime, Delaware State trailed only 10-6. The Hornets were within one touchdown, and there was still an opportunity to change the game. Yet the first-half score did not fully reflect how much pressure their defense had absorbed.

NCCU’s second-quarter field goal came after a 15-play, 77-yard possession that consumed 7:09. It demonstrated how effectively the Eagles could control the clock without needing explosive plays to finish drives. Delaware State was being forced to defend extended possessions while its own offense struggled to stay on the field.

Sauray connected with Jaylin Terzado for a 46-yard gain during the first quarter, but that possession ended with a sack and punt. Later, with the Hornets still within striking distance before halftime, Sifford intercepted Sauray again.Delaware State could generate individual plays, but it could not sustain enough success to change the pace.

The Hornets used three quarterbacks during the game. Sauray finished 2-for-7 passing for 50 yards with two interceptions, while Ui Ale completed nine of 10 attempts for 74 yards. Marqui Adams added 16 passing yards and scored Delaware State’s final touchdown on a 10-yard run.

Delaware State finished 1-for-8 on third down and surrendered three sacks. Those numbers reflected an offense that struggled to extend possessions, leaving the defense with limited opportunities to recover between drives.

Even during the 33-28 victory over Towson, the Hornets had difficulty controlling a game they were positioned to win. Against NCCU, they never established enough offensive consistency to put the Eagles under similar pressure.

The third quarter removed the remaining doubt

The most telling possession came immediately after halftime. NCCU received the second-half kickoff and marched 75 yards on 16 plays, consuming 8:34 before Addison scored from six yards out.

Delaware State had entered halftime trailing by four. By the time its offense touched the football again, the deficit had grown to 17-6, and more than half of the third quarter was gone.

That possession illustrated the physical challenge the Hornets faced. NCCU continued moving the chains, forcing defenders to tackle repeatedly while offering few opportunities to get off the field. Each successful run gave the Eagles another chance to dictate the next snap.

The difference could also be seen in how the teams carried themselves. NCCU players celebrated successful plays and communicated with increasing confidence. Delaware State struggled to match that energy as the defense spent another extended possession trying to force a stop.

Addison added a 16-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, extending the lead to 24-6. Thompkins later connected with Luke Bracey for a 21-yard touchdown pass that pushed the margin to 31-6.

Adams scored on a 10-yard run as time expired, producing the final 31-12 score. By then, NCCU had controlled the football for 37:18 and held Delaware State scoreless throughout the second and third quarters.

Delaware State must answer a different question now

North Carolina Central left Dover at 3-5 overall and 1-0 in the MEAC. Delaware State fell to 4-4 and 0-1. The Eagles had stopped their four-game losing streak and established an early conference advantage.

For Delaware State, the concern extends beyond one defeat. The Hornets struggled to stop a rushing attack that consistently challenged their defensive responsibilities. Their offense offered too little sustained production to relieve that pressure. Those problems reinforced one another as the game progressed.

The difference in energy was difficult to overlook from the field. NCCU players became louder and more demonstrative as their execution improved. Delaware State grew quieter as possessions ended and the defense returned to work. That observation does not establish what individual players were thinking, but it provided a visible contrast alongside the numbers.

The Hornets face Norfolk State on Oct. 31 at Lincoln Financial Field, part of Philadelphia’s growing HBCU football weekend, before returning home to meet Morgan State on Nov. 7. Both games will help determine whether Friday’s struggles were specific to NCCU or point toward a larger problem entering the heart of conference play.

NCCU showed how it intends to compete in the MEAC: control the running game, protect the quarterback and force opponents to match its physical approach for four quarters. Delaware State must find a way to slow opponents on the ground while producing enough offense to give its defense time to recover. Friday showed how difficult that becomes when neither happens consistently.