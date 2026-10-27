HBCU quarterback answers call with dramatic comeback

WASHINGTON, D.C. — HBCU football veteran Isaiah Freeman wasn’t always a third-string quarterback waiting for an opportunity at Howard University.



Three years ago, he was the CIAA Offensive Player of the Year, putting together one of the best seasons in Lincoln University football history. On Saturday, the veteran quarterback reminded everyone what made him special.



Freeman came off the bench to lead Howard University back from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit against Morgan State. The Bison eventually pulled out a stunning 26-20 overtime victory, opening MEAC play with a dramatic win.



For Freeman, it was the latest chapter in a college football journey that has taken him through three HBCU programs and two NCAA divisions.

Isaiah Freeman was a star at HBCU Lincoln University

Freeman established himself as a dual-threat quarterback at Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, an HBCU competing in the Division II CIAA.



In 2022, he threw for 1,667 yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for another 382 yards and four scores. His breakthrough came in 2023.



Freeman completed 151 of 264 passes for 2,319 yards and 25 touchdowns. He added 499 rushing yards and six more touchdowns, accounting for 31 scores in 10 games. His accomplishments earned him CIAA Offensive Player of the Year and First-Team All-CIAA honors.



Freeman threw five touchdown passes against Bluefield State and accounted for six touchdowns against Bowie State. He also earned seven consecutive CIAA Quarterback of the Week awards.



In 2024, injuries disrupted his momentum, but he still threw for 904 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing for 225 yards and five scores.

From Lincoln to Hampton to Howard University

Freeman transferred to Hampton University in 2025, moving from Division II to the FCS level while remaining within HBCU football.



He started the Pirates’ first four games, completing 35 of 67 passes for 343 yards and three touchdowns before being redshirted.



His debut against Jackson State offered a glimpse of his abilities. Freeman passed for 117 yards and rushed for 94, including a 63-yard run that set up Hampton’s first touchdown.



Against North Carolina A&T, he threw two touchdown passes.



But his stay at Hampton lasted one season before he transferred to Howard University.



At Howard, Freeman found himself behind Ja’Shawn Scroggins and Terrell “T.J.” Russell Jr. on the depth chart.

Third-string quarterback delivers for Howard University

With Howard trailing Morgan State 20-6 in the fourth quarter, head coach Ted White turned to Freeman after Scroggins suffered an injury and Russell struggled to generate offense.



Freeman responded with a two-yard touchdown run and a four-yard touchdown pass to Billy Roberson II, tying the game with 3:09 remaining.



He finished with 36 passing yards, 42 rushing yards and two touchdowns.



Ben Chandler IV eventually sealed the victory with an 87-yard interception return in overtime.



White credited Freeman for staying prepared despite his position on the depth chart.



“He never had any bad body language or anything to try to discourage him from playing,” White said during Monday’s MEAC coaches call. “He was ready for his opportunity.”



For Freeman, Saturday wasn’t about discovering whether he could play college football.



He had already answered that question at Lincoln.



After navigating injuries, transfers and quarterback competitions across three HBCU programs, Freeman finally had another opportunity to show why he once ranked among the CIAA’s best players.



And when Howard University needed him most, he delivered.