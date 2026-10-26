HBCU Football standout performances from Week 8

ATLANTA–Week 8 of the 2026 HBCU football season produced impressive individual performances across Division I and Division II, with explosive passing attacks, standout rushing performances, and defenders piling up double-digit tackles.

From the SWAC and MEAC to the CIAA and SIAC, players delivered the kind of performances that can shape conference races and attract attention across the HBCU football landscape.

Here’s a look at some of the week’s top statistical performers, according to HBCU Gameday’s Intelligence Center.

Division I: Gino Addison Breaks the 200-Yard Mark

Rushing: Gino Addison, North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central running back Gino Addison delivered one of the week’s most impressive offensive performances, rushing for 214 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries.

Addison averaged 6.9 yards per carry and led all Division I HBCU rushers in the Week 8 statistical rankings.

Southern’s Trey Holly followed with 156 rushing yards and a touchdown on 35 carries, while Texas Southern’s Athean Renfro added 135 yards and a score on 23 attempts.

Passing: Armond Parker, Florida A&M

Florida A&M quarterback Armond Parker led Division I HBCU passers with 319 yards and two touchdowns.

Parker completed 23 of 37 attempts without throwing an interception, connecting on a 61-yard completion during his performance.

Prairie View A&M’s Tevin Carter delivered an efficient outing, completing 19 of 25 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.

South Carolina State’s Keely Watson ranked third with 215 passing yards, followed closely by Jackson State’s Jared Lockhart, who threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns.

Receiving: Nate Rembert, Jackson State

Jackson State receiver Nate Rembert topped the Division I receiving rankings with 118 yards and a touchdown on five catches.

Florida A&M’s Kieren Jackson made the most of his opportunities, turning two receptions into 101 yards and a touchdown, including a 61-yard gain.

Fellow Rattler Corey Petty added seven receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown, giving Florida A&M two players among the top three DI receivers.

Defense: Jordan Banks, Delaware State

Delaware State’s Jordan Banks led the Division I tackling rankings with 14 total tackles, including 10 solo stops and one sack.

Hampton’s Marqwae Willis also recorded 14 tackles, with five solo stops and nine assists.

Florida A&M’s Jaiden Roper finished with 13 tackles, while Bethune-Cookman’s Stephen Sparrow Jr. contributed 11 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble.

Division II: Edward Waters Passing Attack Delivers

Passing: Tavion Faulk, Edward Waters

Edward Waters quarterback Tavion Faulk turned in arguably the most explosive passing performance among the week’s HBCU statistical leaders.

Faulk completed 19 of 22 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns, without throwing an interception.

His 86.4% completion rate and 78-yard longest pass underscored an exceptionally efficient afternoon.

Kentucky State’s Juan Gainous followed with 283 passing yards and three touchdowns, while Central State’s Jackson Wasik threw for 269 yards and four scores.

West Virginia State’s Joe Dailey also stood out, completing 14 of 19 passes for 222 yards and four touchdowns without an interception.

Receiving: Tylon Williams, Edward Waters

Edward Waters receiver Tylon Williams complemented Faulk’s passing performance with six catches for 171 yards and a touchdown.

Williams averaged 28.5 yards per reception and recorded a 78-yard gain.

Savannah State’s Tristan Sizemore was equally explosive, collecting 153 yards and a touchdown on just three catches. His longest reception covered 77 yards.

Bluefield State’s Brandon Wiley added 128 yards on three receptions, while Kentucky State’s Aiyon Carter caught 10 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown.

Rushing: Fabian Duncan, Johnson C. Smith

Johnson C. Smith’s Fabian Duncan led Division II HBCU rushers with 138 yards on 35 carries.

Edward Waters’ Johntarrious Thomas followed closely with 132 yards on 14 attempts, averaging 9.4 yards per carry.

Tuskegee’s Ja’Khael Rowser added 131 rushing yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, while Benedict’s David Smith rushed for 113 yards and a score.

Defense: Jayshawn Smalls and Zavion Lloyd Set the Pace

Two Division II defenders shared the week’s highest tackle total.

Allen’s Jayshawn Smalls recorded 15 tackles, including seven solo stops and eight assists.

Livingstone’s Zavion Lloyd also registered 15 tackles, with six solo stops and nine assists.

Bowie State’s Aaron Anderson and Livingstone’s Trevagne McCluskey each recorded 14 tackles.

Central State’s Joe Hudson deserves special recognition for combining 13 tackles with three sacks and a forced fumble, one of the week’s most disruptive defensive statistical performances.

The Week 8 Takeaway

The performances illustrate the depth of individual talent across HBCU football.

North Carolina Central’s Gino Addison led the way on the ground in Division I, while Florida A&M’s Armond Parker and Jackson State’s Nate Rembert topped the passing and receiving rankings.

In Division II, Edward Waters produced the week’s most notable passing-and-receiving combination behind Tavion Faulk and Tylon Williams.

Defensively, Delaware State’s Jordan Banks, Allen’s Jayshawn Smalls, Livingstone’s Zavion Lloyd, and Central State’s Joe Hudson highlighted a week of productive defensive performances.

As the 2026 season moves toward its final stretch, these players have given HBCU football fans plenty to follow.

Statistics: HBCU Gameday Intelligence Center, 2026 Week 8 individual game-performance rankings. Figures represent single-week performances, not season-to-date totals.