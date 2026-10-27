Atlanta HS band heavyweights on top in Red Lobster Band of the Year

The first two champions of the Red Lobster Metro Atlanta Band of the Year high school competition occupy the top two spots in the October 2026 rankings, setting up a potential championship rematch as the event enters its third year.



Westlake High School, the defending Metropolitan Atlanta High School Band of the Year champion, leads the October rankings with 358.25 points. Jonesboro High School, which captured the inaugural championship in 2024, sits second with 334.75 points.



The two programs have dominated the early conversation surrounding the Red Lobster Band of the Year competition, but several other Atlanta-area high school marching bands remain within striking distance.



Pebblebrook High School ranks third with 332 points, followed by Creekside High School at 326.5 and Southwest DeKalb High School at 321.75.

Two Atlanta champs looking for another title

The Metro Atlanta high school competition began in 2024, when Jonesboro’s Majestic Marching Cardinals defeated Southwest DeKalb at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to capture the inaugural championship.



Westlake’s Mighty Marching Lions claimed the title in 2025, defeating New Manchester High School after Jonesboro withdrew from championship consideration because of a previously scheduled international performance trip.



Now both champions have returned to the forefront.



Westlake, under Director of Bands Cedric Young, leads Jonesboro by 23.5 points. The defending champions have demonstrated strength throughout the judging categories.



Westlake tied Pebblebrook for first in musicality with 80 points and percussion with 59. The program also led Picture, Drill and Design with 112 points and auxiliaries with 49.25.



Jonesboro finished second in Picture, Drill and Design with 110 points and third in musicality with 78.

Competition extends beyond former champions

Although Westlake and Jonesboro lead the field, the Atlanta Band of the Year championship remains a competitive pursuit.



Pebblebrook trails Jonesboro by just 2.75 points. Creekside and Southwest DeKalb round out a top five featuring programs with strengths in different performance categories.



Dr. James Oliver, Band of the Year High School Chairman and Alabama State University director of bands emeritus, emphasized the quality of the contenders.



“Every band in the top 5 is equal,” Oliver said.



Oliver explained that the committee evaluates musicality, drill and design, percussion, drum majors and auxiliaries. A strong performance in one category does not necessarily guarantee a championship opportunity.



“The execution of drills could be excellent, the arranging could be excellent, but poor intonation could be the deciding factor that eliminates a band from consideration,” Oliver said.



“No one band is perfect in the top five.”

High school directors see opportunity beyond competition

For Creekside Director of Bands Dexter Bailey, reaching the championship finals would reward years of dedication and provide meaningful recognition for a growing program.



“For our program, it would mean the world to us,” Bailey said.



Bailey noted that Creekside’s growth has created challenges involving uniforms and equipment.



“Currently, we don’t have enough uniforms or equipment to outfit our program and we don’t want to lose students because of that,” Bailey said.



“Competing and winning the Band Of The Year would be the ultimate return on their investment.”



Pebblebrook Director of Bands Eulas Kirtdoll expressed similar feelings about the opportunity.



“Making the Band of the Year Finals would be a tremendous honor for the Pebblebrook High School community and the newly formed City of Mableton, Georgia,” Kirtdoll said.



The competition will eventually narrow to two finalists, who will perform at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 11, 2026. Each finalist will receive $10,000 for participating.

October Atlanta Band of the Year high school rankings

Rank School Points 1 Westlake 358.25 2 Jonesboro 334.75 3 Pebblebrook 332 4 Creekside 326.5 5 Southwest DeKalb 321.75 6 New Manchester 317.5 7 Stephenson 313.75 8 South Cobb 311.5 9 Arabia Mountain 310.5 10 McNair 310.25 11 Tri-Cities 307.75 12 Carver 304 13 Morrow 303.75 14 Midtown 298.5 15 Berkmar 296.5

As the third season progresses, Atlanta Band of the Year has an intriguing storyline: Westlake seeking to become the competition’s first repeat champion, Jonesboro pursuing a second crown and a field of hungry challengers seeking to establish their own championship legacy.