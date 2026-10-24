FAMU homecoming: Police confirm shooting near Bragg Stadium

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — FAMU homecoming celebrations took a troubling turn Saturday night as police confirmed a shooting near Bragg Memorial Stadium, prompting the HBCU to issue an emergency safety alert.



Florida A&M University warned students, alumni and visitors to avoid the area around Bragg Memorial Stadium and Perry Street shortly after its annual homecoming football game. The university issued its public safety alert around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, October 24.



“FAMU Alert: Police activity near Bragg Stadium and perry street. Avoid the area or shelter in place if nearby,” the university stated in its alert.



The Tallahassee Police Department subsequently confirmed that officers were investigating a shooting on Perry Street near Manatee Street.



Police acknowledged that victims were involved but had not released an official count or information about the severity of their injuries.



TPD spokesperson Alicia Hill told the Tallahassee Democrat that there were victims but did not provide additional details.



Authorities also urged community members to stay away from the area while officers continued their investigation.

The incident occurred hours after FAMU hosted Arkansas-Pine Bluff in its annual homecoming football game at Bragg Memorial Stadium.



The Rattlers fell 31-28 to the Golden Lions in a Southwestern Athletic Conference matchup.



Saturday’s game was one of the signature events of FAMU’s 2026 homecoming celebration, which brought alumni, students and supporters back to Tallahassee.



The university’s homecoming theme, “There’s No Place Like The Hill,” celebrated the traditions and connections that have made the institution a destination for generations of Rattlers.



Earlier Saturday, FAMU held its annual homecoming parade, another major event during the weeklong celebration.



The university had also extended its Saturday tailgating hours until 10 p.m., allowing alumni and fans additional time to gather following the football game.

Investigation remains active

As of the initial reports Saturday night, police had not publicly identified any victims or announced arrests connected to the shooting.



Authorities had also not established whether the incident involved FAMU students, alumni or individuals attending homecoming festivities. While the shooting occurred near the university’s football stadium, officials had not confirmed whether it took place on university property.



The circumstances surrounding the shooting remained unclear as investigators continued gathering information. FAMU’s initial alert instructed anyone nearby to shelter in place or avoid the affected area.



The university and Tallahassee Police Department had not provided a timeline for when normal activity could resume.

HBCU Gameday will continue following this developing story as additional confirmed information becomes available.