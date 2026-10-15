Virginia Governor goes viral at HBCU homecomings as millions flow to universities

PETERSBURG, Va. — Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger is once again drawing attention for embracing HBCUs. This time, she managed to make appearances at two of the state’s biggest homecoming celebrations on the same day.



Spanberger visited both Virginia State University and Norfolk State University on Saturday, Oct. 10, joining students, alumni and supporters celebrating homecoming weekend.



At Virginia State, the governor was seen dancing alongside university president Dr. Makola M. Abdullah. The moment circulated on social media, adding to Spanberger’s growing collection of memorable appearances at the Petersburg HBCU.



Later that day, Spanberger headed to Norfolk State University, where she was spotted enjoying the atmosphere with fans at William “Dick” Price Stadium during the Spartans’ homecoming football game.



The governor’s official schedule confirms both appearances. She was scheduled to visit Virginia State at 10 a.m. and Norfolk State at 1 p.m.



For two institutions whose homecoming celebrations represent far more than football, the visits placed Virginia’s top elected official in the middle of longstanding HBCU traditions.

Virginia governor has a history of going viral at HBCUs

This was not Spanberger’s first widely shared moment at Virginia State.



In May, she participated in the university’s spring commencement celebration, joining graduates and university officials in a dance to Cupid’s “Flex.”



The governor danced alongside Abdullah as the crowd celebrated the Class of 2026. The moment attracted considerable social media attention.



Virginia State later reported that the commencement’s viral “FLEX” video had received nearly 600,000 views. The university awarded 822 degrees during its May 16 ceremonies.



The appearance helped establish a connection between Spanberger and Virginia State that extended beyond formal speeches and ceremonial visits.



Now, with appearances at both public HBCUs during homecoming, the governor is generating another round of attention.



But beyond the dancing, photographs and social media engagement, there is a larger question: What financial support are these institutions receiving from Virginia’s government?

Millions allocated to support Virginia’s HBCUs

Virginia’s latest state budget provides a substantial financial commitment to its historically Black colleges and universities.



The 2026–2028 budget, finalized in June during Spanberger’s first year in office, designates $12.5 million annually through Virginia State University and another $12.5 million annually through Norfolk State University for a collaborative initiative involving four HBCUs.



That amounts to $50 million over two years in designated funding administered through the state’s two public HBCUs.



The partnership also includes private HBCUs Hampton University and Virginia Union University.



The funding supports several initiatives, including minority small business development, healthcare workforce preparation, technology training and improved broadband access.



One component calls for expanding HBCU access in Northern Virginia through an instructional site at Northern Virginia Community College.



Another provides for workforce credentials in healthcare and skilled trades.



These are not entirely new programs created by Spanberger. The collaborative initiative dates to the 2025 state budget, before she took office. The current budget continues and expands that effort.





Spanberger’s administration supported the broader budget that retained these commitments. The General Assembly approved the final spending plan in June.

Additional investments target affordability and technology

Beyond the major HBCU collaboration, Virginia’s budget includes additional appropriations for both universities.



Each institution received $2 million in first-year funding for modernization of enterprise resource planning systems. These upgrades support administrative operations, including financial and student information systems.



The budget also restored operating support intended to help keep higher education affordable.



Norfolk State received an additional $658,100 for fiscal year 2027 and $1.316 million for fiscal year 2028 under the tuition affordability provision.



Virginia State received $605,050 for fiscal year 2027 and $1.210 million for fiscal year 2028 through the corresponding provision. These appropriations restore support that had been included in earlier legislation but omitted from the original budget proposal.



Spanberger also highlighted higher education in a July report marking her first six months in office.



Her administration pointed to $349.7 million in higher education investments statewide, including funding intended to limit tuition increases and support HBCUs. That statewide figure is not exclusively HBCU funding.

More than a homecoming appearance

The governor’s visits come during a period when HBCUs continue to advocate for sustainable institutional funding, improvements to aging facilities and greater access to educational opportunities.

For Virginia State and Norfolk State, the financial commitments represent more than ceremonial recognition. They provide resources for academic programs, workforce development and partnerships extending beyond their campuses.

At the same time, the budget allocations do not establish how much of the collaborative funding has already been spent or what measurable results the programs have produced.

Those outcomes will remain important as the administration and universities continue implementing the initiatives.

For now, Spanberger’s appearances have provided a different kind of visibility.

The governor who danced with graduates at Virginia State’s commencement in May returned to celebrate homecoming in October, then traveled across the state to experience Norfolk State’s celebration.

The viral videos are drawing attention to the state’s public HBCUs.

The funding commitments provide another part of the story.