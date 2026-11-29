Bethune-Cookman traveled roughly 2,800 miles from Daytona Beach, Florida, to San Francisco, California, in search of a road victory. The HBCU suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the final second.

San Francisco escaped with a 75-74 victory Saturday after Andrew Hilman connected on a free throw with one second remaining, delivering a devastating finish for a Bethune-Cookman team playing on the opposite side of the country.

After traveling across three time zones and competing against a West Coast Conference opponent on its home floor, the Wildcats had little to show for their efforts beyond a frustratingly close defeat.

Bethune-Cookman has just one victory this season, while San Francisco improved to 5-3.

HBCU pushes San Francisco to the brink

Despite its early-season struggles, Bethune-Cookman delivered an impressive offensive performance against the Dons.

The Wildcats shot 51 percent from the field and converted 16 of their 18 free-throw attempts. Bethune-Cookman also outrebounded San Francisco 33-29 and recorded five blocked shots.

Kevin Patton Jr. led the Wildcats with 18 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. Patton connected on six of his eight field-goal attempts and went a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.

Daniel Perez-Rouzan and Quentin Heady added 13 points apiece, while Jaylen Jones contributed 10 points and a team-high five assists.

Bethune-Cookman received 44 points from its bench, demonstrating the depth that helped the Wildcats remain competitive on the road.

However, even an efficient offensive performance and a double-double from Patton could not prevent the HBCU from suffering another defeat.

One second separates Bethune-Cookman from overtime

Hilman proved to be the difference for San Francisco, particularly in the second half.

The guard scored 19 of his game-high 21 points after halftime. He also collected six rebounds and four steals while shooting 7-for-10 from the field.

Ironically, San Francisco struggled tremendously at the free-throw line throughout the game.

The Dons converted just eight of their 26 free-throw attempts, shooting a dismal 31 percent. Hilman himself made only four of his 10 attempts.

Yet when San Francisco needed one final free throw to avoid overtime, Hilman delivered.

Gustav Knudsen added 19 points and five rebounds for the Dons, connecting on all three of his three-point attempts. Yoav Vitlem contributed 11 points and six assists.

San Francisco shot 56 percent from the field and scored 21 points from beyond the three-point line, compared to 12 for Bethune-Cookman.

A long road home for Bethune-Cookman

Nonconference road games are a familiar challenge for HBCU basketball programs, which frequently travel considerable distances to face opponents from other conferences.

For Bethune-Cookman, Saturday’s matchup represented an opportunity to secure a signature nonconference road victory thousands of miles from its home campus.

Instead, the Wildcats were left with another loss despite shooting better than 50 percent from the field, winning the rebounding battle and scoring twice as many points as San Francisco at the free-throw line.

There were plenty of encouraging signs for Bethune-Cookman as the Wildcats continue to navigate their challenging nonconference schedule ahead of SWAC play.

However, the long journey back to Florida will come with thoughts of what could have been.

Nearly 2,800 miles from home, the difference between another defeat and an opportunity to win in overtime came down to a single free throw with one second remaining.