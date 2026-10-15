HBCU mourns loss of softball athlete in Atlanta

Clark Atlanta University is mourning the tragic death of Morgan Gamble, a 21-year-old senior with ties to the HBCU’s softball program who was killed in a traffic collision in Atlanta.



Gamble died Tuesday, Oct. 13, after another vehicle struck her car near Hank Aaron Drive and Glenn Street. The tragedy has shaken the Clark Atlanta community during a week traditionally filled with homecoming celebrations.



Her death represents a painful loss for the university, including those connected to its athletic program.

Tragic crash claims young life

According to Atlanta police, Gamble was involved in a collision with a vehicle allegedly traveling more than 94 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone.



Authorities identified the other driver as Nikolai Dunford. He faces charges including first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving and speeding.



Gamble was transported to a hospital following the collision but died from her injuries.



The circumstances surrounding the crash have also raised concerns about traffic safety near the university.

Clark Atlanta remembers Morgan Gamble

Beyond her connection to the Clark Atlanta softball program, Gamble was pursuing her passion for television and film production.



A senior studying mass media, she had already begun establishing herself in the entertainment industry.



Gamble worked on the upcoming Netflix continuation of A Different World, the iconic television series that helped introduce generations of viewers to HBCU campus life.



Her mother, Brandi Gamble, told WSB-TV that her daughter had always known what she wanted to accomplish.



“She knew what she wanted from day one. I think coming out of the womb. She wanted to produce, and she did it,” she said.



Gamble’s interests extended into podcasting, media production and student leadership.



Clark Atlanta University issued a statement expressing sympathy to her family, friends and classmates. The university also made counseling resources available to students affected by the tragedy.



For a university community preparing to celebrate homecoming, the loss has brought an entirely different perspective to the week.



The tragedy is especially heartbreaking because Gamble was approaching the completion of her undergraduate journey.



She had already taken meaningful steps toward building a professional career while maintaining connections across campus.



Now, the Clark Atlanta family is left remembering a young woman whose future held tremendous promise.



Her loss extends beyond one university program, touching the broader HBCU community.