Two architects of a golden era in R&B brought their signature sounds to one of the biggest stages in HBCU football.

Bobby Brown and Teddy Riley joined Grambling State University’s World Famed Tiger Marching Band during halftime of Saturday’s 53rd annual Bayou Classic at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The performance featured Brown’s signature hit, “My Prerogative,” as well as Riley performing Blackstreet’s Grammy-winning classic, “No Diggity.”

The collaboration brought together generations of musical talent, connecting one of the most influential movements in Black popular music with one of the most recognizable marching bands in the country.

While Southern defeated Grambling State 31-29 on the football field, the halftime show provided its own memorable moment.

Bobby Brown and Teddy Riley reunite at Bayou Classic

For fans who grew up during the late 1980s and 1990s, the significance of Brown and Riley performing together goes well beyond nostalgia.

Brown released “My Prerogative” in 1988 as part of his landmark solo album, Don’t Be Cruel. The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in January 1989, helping establish Brown as a superstar following his departure from New Edition.

Riley played a significant role in developing the sound that made the record a defining hit of its era.

Combining elements of hip-hop, R&B, funk and electronic instrumentation, Riley helped pioneer New Jack Swing, a musical movement that reshaped popular music heading into the 1990s.

Brown even acknowledged Riley by name on the original recording of “My Prerogative.”

Thirty-eight years after the song’s release, the two artists shared the field with a new generation of musicians representing one of America’s most recognizable HBCU marching bands.

Teddy Riley brings Blackstreet to the Bayou Classic

Riley also revisited another milestone in his musical career with a performance of “No Diggity.”

Released in 1996 by Blackstreet, the R&B group Riley co-founded, the song featured Dr. Dre and Queen Pen and spent four consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.

The record also earned Blackstreet a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 1998.

Saturday’s performance came 30 years after the release of “No Diggity.”

Between “My Prerogative” and “No Diggity,” the Bayou Classic halftime show highlighted two distinct periods of Riley’s musical influence, from the emergence of New Jack Swing to the evolution of R&B and hip-hop in the mid-1990s.

Grambling State has history with the Bobby Brown hit

The music is not entirely new to Grambling State’s World Famed Tiger Marching Band, they have performed “My Prerogative” in the past.

But Saturday’s performance brought that musical connection full circle, allowing the HBCU marching band to collaborate with the artists behind the original record.

The moment also illustrated how HBCU marching bands help preserve Black musical traditions while introducing classic songs to younger audiences.

Many of the college students performing Saturday were born well after both songs dominated the charts. Yet the music remains part of the cultural vocabulary that connects generations of HBCU students, alumni and fans.

Bayou Classic remains a showcase for Black culture

The annual rivalry between Grambling State and Southern University has long represented more than a football game.

The World Famed Tiger Marching Band and Southern’s Human Jukebox are central attractions throughout Bayou Classic weekend, providing their own competition and entertainment alongside the football rivalry.

This year’s halftime show continued the tradition of bringing recording artists and HBCU musicians together.

For Brown and Riley, the appearance offered an opportunity to revisit defining moments in their musical careers. For Grambling’s student musicians, it provided an opportunity to perform alongside two artists whose work helped shape the music they play today.

The scoreboard may have belonged to Southern on Saturday, but Grambling State turned halftime into a celebration of nearly four decades of Black music history.