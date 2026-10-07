Hurricane Isaias shifts HBCU homecoming game to Friday morning

Alabama State has made a major change to its HBCU Homecoming schedule, moving its football matchup against FAMU to Friday morning because of the anticipated impact of Hurricane Isaias.



The university announced that Alabama State’s Homecoming football game against Florida A&M will now be played Friday, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. The contest had originally been scheduled as part of the university’s traditional weekend Homecoming celebration.



University officials said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of public safety.”



All other ASU Homecoming activities scheduled between Friday and Sunday have also been rescheduled. Additional details regarding those events are expected to be released by the university as plans are finalized.

Alabama State prioritizes safety in Hurricane

The change represents a significant adjustment for one of the biggest weekends on Alabama State’s calendar.



Homecoming at an HBCU traditionally extends well beyond the football game, bringing students, alumni, families and supporters back to campus for several days of events. That makes any major schedule change a complicated undertaking, particularly with thousands of people potentially traveling into Montgomery.



Alabama State said university officials are continuing to monitor weather conditions and evaluate the potential impact of the hurricane.



“The safety and well-being of Hornet Nation remain our highest priority,” the university said in its announcement.



The school also encouraged students, alumni and supporters to follow ASU’s official communication channels and social media platforms for the latest updates.

FAMU-Alabama State matchup gets unusual kickoff

The move creates one of the more unusual kickoff times of the college football season.



An 11 a.m. Friday kickoff will now place Alabama State and FAMU on the field well before the traditional Saturday Homecoming window. The adjustment allows the programs to try to complete the game before potentially dangerous weather conditions arrive.



For both FAMU and ASU, the matchup still carries significance beyond Homecoming festivities. The two programs are familiar opponents within the HBCU football landscape and attract passionate fan bases throughout the Southeast.



The schedule change also serves as another reminder of how quickly weather can alter college football plans, particularly for programs located in regions frequently affected by tropical systems.



Alabama State has not yet announced the full revised schedule for the Homecoming events that were postponed.



For now, Hornet Nation’s attention shifts to Friday morning, when Alabama State and FAMU are scheduled to take the field at 11 a.m. on Oct. 9.