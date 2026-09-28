21 Episodes and a Feature: HBCU Gameday’s Brick x Brick Arrives on Tubi

What began with a camera inside a rebuilding HBCU football program now stretches across four seasons, 21 episodes, and a championship. HBCU Gameday’s Brick x Brick franchise has reached Tubi. Viewers can watch all 21 episodes of the Brick x Brick with JCSU Football series and the feature documentary Brick x Brick with JCSU Women’s Basketball, free with ads.

Together, the releases bring two sides of Johnson C. Smith University athletics to a streaming audience. A football team’s years-long climb to a CIAA title and a women’s basketball team trying to hold together through a season of upheaval. Both were filmed while the outcomes were still uncertain. But the depth of the HBCU experience was still on full display.

The football series started on HBCU Gameday’s YouTube channel as an inside look at a program coming off a 2-7 season. Head coach Maurice Flowers and the Golden Bulls were trying to build something that had eluded JCSU for decades. The cameras stayed through the early wins, the setbacks, and the work between games.

By 2025, JCSU had become one of the CIAA’s top teams. The Golden Bulls won their first conference football championship since 1969. They also hosted the first-ever NCAA Division II playoff game in Charlotte. The final two episodes of the released series, Not Done Yet, take viewers from championship week through that historic playoff appearance.

That arc gives viewers something unusual in a sports documentary. The chance to see a turnaround from its uncertain beginning, rather than only hearing about the difficult years after the trophy has been raised.

From the gridiron to the hardwood

Brick x Brick with JCSU Women’s Basketball carries the franchise into a different locker room. The 54-minute feature follows the Golden Bulls’ 2024–25 season as a young team navigates competition, a coaching change, and tension within the program.

The film expands what Brick x Brick can cover. Its subject is not a completed championship climb. It is a team trying to find its footing as the season keeps moving. Another part of HBCU athletics that deserves the same access and attention as football.

A bigger stage for an HBCU story

Tubi has grown into one of streaming’s largest services while maintaining a free, ad-supported model. The company reported 110 million monthly active users in August 2026. Its catalog has also made room for Black cinema, independent creators, and stories connected to HBCU life.

That makes the arrival of Brick x Brick meaningful for HBCU Gameday. The franchise grew by following JCSU closely enough to capture the practices, conversations, and setbacks that a final score cannot show. Now a viewer who has never been to a CIAA game can discover the entire HBCU football journey. As well as the turmoil of the women’s basketball feature on the same service.

HBCU Gameday built the series one season at a time. JCSU built its championship program one season at a time, too. Their stories now have room to travel further.

Watch all four released seasons of Brick x Brick with JCSU Football and the feature documentary Brick x Brick with JCSU Women’s Basketball, free with ads on Tubi.