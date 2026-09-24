Benedict looking for first win at Tuskegee this century

Benedict football will take its unbeaten record into one of the SIAC’s most distinctive environments Thursday night when the Tigers face Tuskegee at 7 p.m. Eastern in a nationally televised matchup on ESPN2.

The 15th-ranked Tigers enter the game 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the SIAC, while Tuskegee is 1-2 overall and 1-0 in conference play.

The setting itself will be a major part of the story. Benedict has not played at Tuskegee since 2010, when the Golden Tigers earned a 34-18 victory. Benedict is 0-7 all-time in Tuskegee in available records dating back through 1997.

Thursday will also mark Tuskegee’s first home game of the season and a rare night game for the Golden Tigers.

One of the biggest challenges for Benedict will be dealing with the atmosphere created by Tuskegee’s student section known as “The Shed.”

The covered student section sits along the home sideline and becomes a hub for Tuskegee students and the Marching Crimson Pipers. The pregame atmosphere includes a custom version of “Ball N-Parlay,” considered an unofficial Tuskegee anthem, before the student section and band settle into their role as one of the loudest home-field forces in Division II football.

For Benedict, it will be a much different environment from the one it experienced during its recent success against Tuskegee in Columbia.

Benedict has won the last two meetings between the programs, including a 58-21 victory in the 2022 SIAC Championship Game and a 45-24 regular-season win last year at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

The Tigers now get an opportunity to extend that streak in a place where they have never won in the available series history.

Benedict survives wild finish against Fort Valley State

Benedict enters Thursday’s game after surviving one of the most dramatic finishes of the young season, defeating Fort Valley State 34-33 in overtime last Saturday.

Fort Valley State scored a touchdown with nine seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game, but missed the extra point.

The Wildcats scored another touchdown on their first possession of overtime, only to miss another PAT. Benedict responded with a touchdown of its own and converted the extra point for the one-point victory.

The win kept Benedict unbeaten and atop the Division II HBCU landscape. The Tigers are ranked No. 1 in a pair of Division II HBCU polls.

Tuskegee, meanwhile, is ranked No. 10 in the Division II HBCU Coaches Poll and received votes in the Black College Football Poll.

The Golden Tigers opened their season with a 10-point loss to West Georgia, a team that has already defeated two nationally ranked opponents this season.

Tuskegee followed that performance by rallying from a 23-7 deficit to defeat Fort Valley State 24-23 in its SIAC opener before falling 41-7 to Division I Jackson State last week.

Strong Benedict rushing attack leads offense

Benedict has established one of the strongest rushing attacks in the SIAC through the opening three games.

The Tigers are averaging 217.7 rushing yards per game, with David Smith ranking second in the conference at 96.3 yards per contest.

But Benedict has not relied on one featured back.

Caleb Pearson, A’chean Durant and Christopher Johnson have all contributed to a deep backfield rotation, with each averaging more than 33 rushing yards per game.

That depth was on full display against Fort Valley State.

Benedict produced a season-high 494 yards of total offense, marking the second time in three games the Tigers have surpassed 400 yards. In their lone conference game, Benedict rushed for 296 yards and averaged 6.9 yards per offensive play.

The SIAC-only statistics are still based on a small sample size, but Benedict’s ground production has been consistent through its first three games.

Tuskegee enters the matchup ranked sixth in the SIAC in rushing defense, allowing 161.3 yards per game.

Tuskegee looks for explosive plays through the air

While Tuskegee has struggled to establish its ground game, the Golden Tigers have shown the ability to create explosive plays through the passing game.

Tuskegee is averaging just 89.7 rushing yards per game, but is producing 185.7 yards per contest through the air.

The Golden Tigers lead the SIAC and rank seventh nationally in passing yards per completion, averaging nearly 18 yards every time they complete a pass.

That creates one of the more intriguing matchups of Thursday night.

Benedict is allowing 385.7 total yards per game defensively, but the Tigers rank third in the SIAC in passing yards allowed per game.

Benedict has also been effective when opponents reach scoring territory. The Tigers rank third in the conference in red-zone defense, allowing opponents to score on just 63.6 percent of their possessions inside the 20-yard line.

Tuskegee’s ability to generate explosive passes could therefore become one of the biggest tests for a Benedict defense that has been able to limit passing production and finish drives.

History and atmosphere collide on ESPN2

The matchup brings together two programs at very different points early in the season.

Benedict arrives unbeaten, nationally ranked and riding a two-game winning streak against Tuskegee.

The Golden Tigers return home for the first time this season looking to protect a venue where Benedict has historically struggled.

Add the atmosphere of The Shed, a rare night game at Tuskegee and a national television audience on ESPN2, and Thursday’s matchup carries considerably more weight than an ordinary early-season conference game.

For Benedict, the task is straightforward but historically difficult.

The Tigers have beaten Tuskegee twice in a row.

Now they will try to beat the Golden Tigers in Tuskegee for the first time in the available series record.