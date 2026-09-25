Week 04 of HBCU Football: How to Watch

HBCU football fans will have plenty of options to watch games across the country on Saturday, Sept. 26, with nearly the entire Week 4 schedule available through television or streaming platforms.

Games begin at 1 p.m. Eastern and continue through the 7 p.m. window, with conference networks carrying much of the Division II schedule while ESPN+, SWAC TV, HBCU Go and FloCollege highlight the Division I slate.

Here is how to watch HBCU football on Saturday.

1 p.m. ET — CIAA and SIAC take center stage

The Saturday schedule begins with a busy 1 p.m. window.

The CIAA Network will carry four conference games: Bluefield State at Lincoln (PA), Bowie State at Elizabeth City State, Livingstone at Shaw and Virginia Union at Fayetteville State. Winston-Salem State at Virginia State is also scheduled for the CIAA Network.

Meanwhile, ESPN+ will have a pair of SIAC matchups, with Edward Waters visiting Morehouse in Atlanta and Kentucky State traveling to Albany State. Pasted markdown(5) Pasted markdown(5)

1 p.m. ET

Bluefield State at Lincoln (PA) — CIAA Network

Bowie State at Elizabeth City State — CIAA Network

Edward Waters at Morehouse — ESPN+

Kentucky State at Albany State — ESPN+

Livingstone at Shaw — CIAA Network

Virginia Union at Fayetteville State — CIAA Network

Winston-Salem State at Virginia State — CIAA Network

At 2 p.m., Warner travels to Clark Atlanta with the game available on the SIAC Network.

The 4 p.m. window spreads the action across three different platforms.

North Carolina Central’s trip to East Carolina will stream on ESPN+, while North Carolina A&T hosts Rhode Island in its Hall of Fame Game on FloCollege. Texas Southern and Alcorn State meet in SWAC action on SWAC TV. Pasted markdown(5) Pasted markdown(5)

2 p.m. ET

Warner (Fla.) at Clark Atlanta — SIAC Network

4 p.m. ET

North Carolina Central at East Carolina — ESPN+

Rhode Island at North Carolina A&T — FloCollege

Texas Southern at Alcorn State — SWAC TV

At 5 p.m., Central State visits Lane in an SIAC matchup available on the SIAC Network. Pasted markdown(5)

5 p.m. ET

Central State at Lane — SIAC Network

6 p.m. window loaded with viewing options

The 6 p.m. hour provides one of Saturday’s busiest viewing windows.

SWAC TV will carry Alabama A&M at Florida A&M and Mississippi Valley State at Alabama State.

Fort Valley State steps outside the HBCU ranks for a road game at West Georgia on ESPN+, while Miles travels to Savannah State on the SIAC Network.

Towson at Delaware State is available on the MEAC Network.

Hampton hosts Campbell with a 6:02 p.m. kickoff on FloCollege. Pasted markdown(5)

6 p.m. ET

Alabama A&M at Florida A&M — SWAC TV

Fort Valley State at West Georgia — ESPN+

Miles at Savannah State — SIAC Network

Mississippi Valley State at Alabama State — SWAC TV

Towson at Delaware State — MEAC Network

6:02 p.m. ET

Campbell at Hampton — FloCollege

HBCU Go, ESPN+ close out Saturday night

Three major HBCU matchups are currently scheduled for the 7 p.m. window.

Grambling State travels to Prairie View A&M for a classic matchup available on ESPN+, while Southern visits Jackson State in another SWAC matchup on ESPN+.

South Carolina State takes its unbeaten record to Daytona Beach to face Bethune-Cookman. That game will be available nationally through HBCU Go.

Norfolk State also travels to Chicago State for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Week 4 schedule currently does not list a broadcast outlet for that game, so fans should check the schools for any updated viewing information before kickoff. Pasted markdown(5) Pasted markdown(5)

7 p.m. ET

Grambling State at Prairie View A&M — ESPN+

Norfolk State at Chicago State — Broadcast outlet not listed

South Carolina State at Bethune-Cookman — HBCU Go

Southern at Jackson State — ESPN+

With games spread across seven platforms, Saturday offers HBCU football coverage from early afternoon through the evening. Fans looking to move between games will need access to a combination of ESPN+, CIAA Network, SIAC Network, SWAC TV, MEAC Network, HBCU Go and FloCollege to catch the full slate.