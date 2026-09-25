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Week 04 of HBCU Football: How to Watch

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Tolly Carr

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Tolly Carr

September 25, 2026

Week 04 HBCU Football How to Watch

HBCU football fans will have plenty of options to watch games across the country on Saturday, Sept. 26, with nearly the entire Week 4 schedule available through television or streaming platforms.

Games begin at 1 p.m. Eastern and continue through the 7 p.m. window, with conference networks carrying much of the Division II schedule while ESPN+, SWAC TV, HBCU Go and FloCollege highlight the Division I slate.

Here is how to watch HBCU football on Saturday.

1 p.m. ET — CIAA and SIAC take center stage

The Saturday schedule begins with a busy 1 p.m. window.

The CIAA Network will carry four conference games: Bluefield State at Lincoln (PA), Bowie State at Elizabeth City State, Livingstone at Shaw and Virginia Union at Fayetteville State. Winston-Salem State at Virginia State is also scheduled for the CIAA Network.

Meanwhile, ESPN+ will have a pair of SIAC matchups, with Edward Waters visiting Morehouse in Atlanta and Kentucky State traveling to Albany State. Pasted markdown(5) Pasted markdown(5)

1 p.m. ET

  • Bluefield State at Lincoln (PA) — CIAA Network
  • Bowie State at Elizabeth City State — CIAA Network
  • Edward Waters at Morehouse — ESPN+
  • Kentucky State at Albany State — ESPN+
  • Livingstone at Shaw — CIAA Network
  • Virginia Union at Fayetteville State — CIAA Network
  • Winston-Salem State at Virginia State — CIAA Network

Afternoon HBCU football streaming schedule

At 2 p.m., Warner travels to Clark Atlanta with the game available on the SIAC Network.

The 4 p.m. window spreads the action across three different platforms.

North Carolina Central’s trip to East Carolina will stream on ESPN+, while North Carolina A&T hosts Rhode Island in its Hall of Fame Game on FloCollege. Texas Southern and Alcorn State meet in SWAC action on SWAC TV. Pasted markdown(5) Pasted markdown(5)

2 p.m. ET

  • Warner (Fla.) at Clark Atlanta — SIAC Network

4 p.m. ET

  • North Carolina Central at East Carolina — ESPN+
  • Rhode Island at North Carolina A&T — FloCollege
  • Texas Southern at Alcorn State — SWAC TV

At 5 p.m., Central State visits Lane in an SIAC matchup available on the SIAC Network. Pasted markdown(5)

5 p.m. ET

  • Central State at Lane — SIAC Network

6 p.m. window loaded with viewing options

The 6 p.m. hour provides one of Saturday’s busiest viewing windows.

SWAC TV will carry Alabama A&M at Florida A&M and Mississippi Valley State at Alabama State.

Fort Valley State steps outside the HBCU ranks for a road game at West Georgia on ESPN+, while Miles travels to Savannah State on the SIAC Network.

Towson at Delaware State is available on the MEAC Network.

Hampton hosts Campbell with a 6:02 p.m. kickoff on FloCollege. Pasted markdown(5)

6 p.m. ET

  • Alabama A&M at Florida A&M — SWAC TV
  • Fort Valley State at West Georgia — ESPN+
  • Miles at Savannah State — SIAC Network
  • Mississippi Valley State at Alabama State — SWAC TV
  • Towson at Delaware State — MEAC Network

6:02 p.m. ET

  • Campbell at Hampton — FloCollege

HBCU Go, ESPN+ close out Saturday night

Three major HBCU matchups are currently scheduled for the 7 p.m. window.

Grambling State travels to Prairie View A&M for a classic matchup available on ESPN+, while Southern visits Jackson State in another SWAC matchup on ESPN+.

South Carolina State takes its unbeaten record to Daytona Beach to face Bethune-Cookman. That game will be available nationally through HBCU Go.

Norfolk State also travels to Chicago State for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Week 4 schedule currently does not list a broadcast outlet for that game, so fans should check the schools for any updated viewing information before kickoff. Pasted markdown(5) Pasted markdown(5)

7 p.m. ET

  • Grambling State at Prairie View A&M — ESPN+
  • Norfolk State at Chicago State — Broadcast outlet not listed
  • South Carolina State at Bethune-Cookman — HBCU Go
  • Southern at Jackson State — ESPN+

With games spread across seven platforms, Saturday offers HBCU football coverage from early afternoon through the evening. Fans looking to move between games will need access to a combination of ESPN+, CIAA Network, SIAC Network, SWAC TV, MEAC Network, HBCU Go and FloCollege to catch the full slate.

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