Week 04 of HBCU Football: How to Watch

HBCU football fans will have plenty of options to watch games across the country on Saturday, Sept. 26, with nearly the entire Week 4 schedule available through television or streaming platforms.
Games begin at 1 p.m. Eastern and continue through the 7 p.m. window, with conference networks carrying much of the Division II schedule while ESPN+, SWAC TV, HBCU Go and FloCollege highlight the Division I slate.
Here is how to watch HBCU football on Saturday.
1 p.m. ET — CIAA and SIAC take center stage
The Saturday schedule begins with a busy 1 p.m. window.
The CIAA Network will carry four conference games: Bluefield State at Lincoln (PA), Bowie State at Elizabeth City State, Livingstone at Shaw and Virginia Union at Fayetteville State. Winston-Salem State at Virginia State is also scheduled for the CIAA Network.
Meanwhile, ESPN+ will have a pair of SIAC matchups, with Edward Waters visiting Morehouse in Atlanta and Kentucky State traveling to Albany State. Pasted markdown(5) Pasted markdown(5)
1 p.m. ET
- Bluefield State at Lincoln (PA) — CIAA Network
- Bowie State at Elizabeth City State — CIAA Network
- Edward Waters at Morehouse — ESPN+
- Kentucky State at Albany State — ESPN+
- Livingstone at Shaw — CIAA Network
- Virginia Union at Fayetteville State — CIAA Network
- Winston-Salem State at Virginia State — CIAA Network
Afternoon HBCU football streaming schedule
At 2 p.m., Warner travels to Clark Atlanta with the game available on the SIAC Network.
The 4 p.m. window spreads the action across three different platforms.
North Carolina Central’s trip to East Carolina will stream on ESPN+, while North Carolina A&T hosts Rhode Island in its Hall of Fame Game on FloCollege. Texas Southern and Alcorn State meet in SWAC action on SWAC TV. Pasted markdown(5) Pasted markdown(5)
2 p.m. ET
- Warner (Fla.) at Clark Atlanta — SIAC Network
4 p.m. ET
- North Carolina Central at East Carolina — ESPN+
- Rhode Island at North Carolina A&T — FloCollege
- Texas Southern at Alcorn State — SWAC TV
At 5 p.m., Central State visits Lane in an SIAC matchup available on the SIAC Network. Pasted markdown(5)
5 p.m. ET
- Central State at Lane — SIAC Network
6 p.m. window loaded with viewing options
The 6 p.m. hour provides one of Saturday’s busiest viewing windows.
SWAC TV will carry Alabama A&M at Florida A&M and Mississippi Valley State at Alabama State.
Fort Valley State steps outside the HBCU ranks for a road game at West Georgia on ESPN+, while Miles travels to Savannah State on the SIAC Network.
Towson at Delaware State is available on the MEAC Network.
Hampton hosts Campbell with a 6:02 p.m. kickoff on FloCollege. Pasted markdown(5)
6 p.m. ET
- Alabama A&M at Florida A&M — SWAC TV
- Fort Valley State at West Georgia — ESPN+
- Miles at Savannah State — SIAC Network
- Mississippi Valley State at Alabama State — SWAC TV
- Towson at Delaware State — MEAC Network
6:02 p.m. ET
- Campbell at Hampton — FloCollege
HBCU Go, ESPN+ close out Saturday night
Three major HBCU matchups are currently scheduled for the 7 p.m. window.
Grambling State travels to Prairie View A&M for a classic matchup available on ESPN+, while Southern visits Jackson State in another SWAC matchup on ESPN+.
South Carolina State takes its unbeaten record to Daytona Beach to face Bethune-Cookman. That game will be available nationally through HBCU Go.
Norfolk State also travels to Chicago State for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Week 4 schedule currently does not list a broadcast outlet for that game, so fans should check the schools for any updated viewing information before kickoff. Pasted markdown(5) Pasted markdown(5)
7 p.m. ET
- Grambling State at Prairie View A&M — ESPN+
- Norfolk State at Chicago State — Broadcast outlet not listed
- South Carolina State at Bethune-Cookman — HBCU Go
- Southern at Jackson State — ESPN+
With games spread across seven platforms, Saturday offers HBCU football coverage from early afternoon through the evening. Fans looking to move between games will need access to a combination of ESPN+, CIAA Network, SIAC Network, SWAC TV, MEAC Network, HBCU Go and FloCollege to catch the full slate.