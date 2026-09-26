Delaware State football faces another test of focus against Towson

The Delaware State Towson matchup became another example of how much the Hornets have improved under DeSean Jackson and how much work remains before Delaware State consistently controls games from start to finish. The Hornets defeated Towson 33-28 Saturday night at Alumni Stadium, improving to 3-2 while remaining unbeaten at home. Delaware State produced enough offense to win and again protected its home field, but an 0-4 Towson team was still within one possession late in the fourth quarter. For an HBCU football program that has clearly moved beyond simply trying to prove it can compete, the more important question is now how efficiently Delaware State can manage games it has put itself in position to win.

That concern is supported by what has already happened this season. In the opener against Stony Brook, Delaware State built an 18-point third-quarter lead before watching it disappear and eventually needing an 80-yard fourth-quarter touchdown drive to escape with a 41-34 victory. A week later, those same game-management questions followed Delaware State into its matchup with William & Mary, where the Hornets were again being measured by more than whether they could simply stay competitive. Saturday against Towson did not follow the exact same script, but it carried a familiar feeling: Delaware State was good enough to gain control without completely removing its opponent from the game.

Delaware State Towson matchup continues a pattern at home

Saturday’s result should not be reduced to what Delaware State failed to do. The Hornets won, moved above .500 and remained perfect at Alumni Stadium. Delaware State opened the season with the dramatic victory over Stony Brook and followed that with another home win against Bowie State before adding Towson to the list. For a program attempting to establish a different expectation under Jackson, three home victories through five games matter. Winning at Alumni Stadium gives Delaware State something tangible to build around as conference play approaches, and it provides evidence that the energy surrounding Jackson’s arrival is translating into results rather than remaining an offseason storyline.

The matchup also carried historical significance. Towson entered the game having won four straight meetings in the series, with Delaware State’s previous victory coming in 1992. That made Saturday more than another line in the standings. Delaware State ended a long drought against a regional FCS opponent while improving to 3-2, another measurable step for Jackson’s program.

Game evidence shows why Delaware State still has work to do

The issue is what happened around the victory. Towson entered Dover winless after losses to Maine, Navy, South Carolina and Morgan State, yet it scored 28 points and stayed within striking distance into the closing portion of the fourth quarter. Towson had scored 18 points against Maine, 15 against Navy, nine against South Carolina and 26 against Morgan State before producing its highest point total of the season against Delaware State. That gives the focus discussion something concrete behind it. The Tigers did not need to dominate Delaware State to remain dangerous; they simply needed enough possessions and enough opportunities to keep the margin manageable.

Delaware State has already seen how those openings can become costly. Against Bowie State, the Hornets were penalized 12 times for 114 yards despite winning 21-6. Against South Florida, Delaware State committed seven penalties for 67 yards before a competitive first half unraveled. The Hornets had pulled within 21-17 late in the second quarter before South Florida drove 72 yards in the final 1:12 of the half and eventually scored the game’s final 38 points. Those sequences matter more than simply saying Delaware State has lapses in concentration. They show exactly what happens when the Hornets fail to stack productive possessions and defensive stops together.

The encouraging part of the Delaware State Towson result is that the Hornets experienced pressure without allowing the game to slip away. A week after the South Florida contest turned dramatically in the wrong direction, Delaware State returned home and finished a close game. That is measurable progress. The Hornets do not need to apologize for a five-point victory, particularly when it improved them to 3-2 and kept their home record clean. But a team showing this much improvement should also be capable of reviewing a victory critically.

Jackson’s second season has already reached the point where the questions surrounding Delaware State are changing. The Hornets are no longer being evaluated only on whether they can stay competitive. They are now being judged on decisions, penalties, situational football and their ability to control games after gaining an advantage. That is the same progression Jackson has been trying to build since taking over the program, including the decision to hand the offense to Ui Ale as the starting quarterback.

Delaware State has turned home games into evidence of progress

Three home victories are beginning to establish a pattern of their own. The Stony Brook game required a late response after Delaware State surrendered an 18-point lead. The Bowie State victory came despite more than 100 yards in penalties. Towson remained within five points late Saturday. Different opponents have exposed different weaknesses, but Delaware State has found a way to leave Alumni Stadium with a victory each time. That matters because good programs often learn to win imperfectly before they learn to win routinely.

The challenge now is reducing how much imperfection Delaware State must overcome. If penalties, empty possessions or defensive breakdowns continue giving opponents extra opportunities, conference opponents will eventually turn those opportunities into losses. The margin for error becomes smaller when MEAC play begins, particularly against teams that will already understand Delaware State’s personnel and tendencies. Saturday’s result provides Jackson with a win to build upon and plenty of film to reinforce why maintaining control matters.

Key takeaway

The Delaware State Towson matchup showed two truths about the Hornets at the same time. Delaware State is 3-2, unbeaten at home and unquestionably showing progress in Jackson’s second season. It also allowed a winless Towson team to produce its best offensive output of the season and remain within one possession late. Those facts do not cancel each other out. They define where Delaware State currently stands. The Hornets have learned how to win games that once might have escaped them. The next stage is learning how to remove the escape route before the fourth quarter arrives.