HBCU champs survive in emotional moment for Chennis Berry

For South Carolina State head coach Chennis Berry, Saturday’s 31-21 win over Bethune-Cookman was about far more than staying unbeaten for the HBCU national champs.



Berry coached while grieving the loss of his mother, Valerie Berry. With heavy emotions on his shoulders, he watched his Bulldogs withstand a second-half push from Bethune-Cookman and fight their way to another victory.



“She wouldn’t want me to be any other place than right here,” Berry said. “I couldn’t honor her no other way than to come out here and honor her.”



South Carolina State did exactly that—staying composed through adversity, leaning on its rushing attack and closing out a Wildcats comeback attempt to remain unbeaten.



Nobody said it would be easy.



Bethune-Cookman came into the matchup with a plan that challenged the Bulldogs, but South Carolina State continued to answer every push. The Bulldogs finished with 430 total yards, including 282 rushing yards on 42 attempts.



Bethune-Cookman, meanwhile, finished with 238 total yards and just 107 rushing yards.



The defining moment came late, when South Carolina State put together an 11-play, 85-yard drive that relied heavily on the ground game.



“That was a will and a want to determination,” Berry said. “That’s gonna bring us closer and make us better as we go through adversity throughout the season.”



That drive captured the identity South Carolina State needed in a game that refused to become comfortable.



The Bulldogs also controlled the clock, holding possession for 33:17 compared to Bethune-Cookman’s 26:43. South Carolina State converted both of its fourth-down attempts and finished with 21 first downs.

The numbers are only part of the story

But beyond the numbers, Berry’s postgame comments revealed just how personal this victory was.



“Everything you see right here is a product, and the fingerprints put on by Valerie Berry, my mother,” Berry said. “She taught me everything I know, my work ethic, my discipline, all the things that you see, she taught it to me.”



Berry said his mother would have wanted him exactly where he was—coaching the team and doing what he loves.



“I couldn’t honor her no other way than to come out here and honor her,” Berry said. “I love you, Mama. God bless you.”



For South Carolina State, this was more than another win on an unbeaten record. It was a test of toughness, discipline and togetherness of the defending HBCU national champion.



The Bulldogs faced adversity, absorbed Bethune-Cookman’s comeback attempt and found a way to finish.



In a season where every HBCU opponent will be looking to hand South Carolina State its first loss, the Bulldogs continue to show they can win when things get uncomfortable.



And on an emotional day for their head coach, South Carolina State found another way to go 1-0.