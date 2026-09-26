North Carolina A&T upsets nationally ranked squad for first win

North Carolina A&T delivered an upset Saturday, defeating a nationally ranked team to secure its first victory of the 2026 season.

North Carolina A&T knocked off Rhode Island 22-18 at Truist Stadium in Greensboro, ending an 0-4 start with a significant CAA victory. The result gave head coach Shawn Gibbs a breakthrough in his second season leading the HBCU program.



North Carolina A&T with a statement win

Rhode Island entered the matchup ranked No. 19/22 nationally and carrying a 2-2 overall record. A&T improved to 1-4 overall and 1-1 in conference play. The visiting Rams slipped to 2-3 and 1-2 in the CAA.

For North Carolina A&T, the upset provided an immediate response to a difficult conference opener. Campbell handed A&T a 42-14 loss one week earlier, extending a frustrating opening stretch. Saturday brought a different outcome against another challenging opponent.

The victory also marked A&T’s first win against Rhode Island in the programs’ brief series. Their only previous meeting came in November 2023, during A&T’s first season in the CAA.

Rhode Island won that game 31-24 after scoring the deciding touchdown with less than three minutes remaining. This time, A&T finished on the winning side of another close result.

Saturday’s breakthrough adds to the progress Gibbs began making last season. A&T earned its first CAA victory against Hampton in 2025, then added another conference win against Campbell. Those victories followed consecutive one-win seasons during the program’s difficult transition into the league.

Now, North Carolina A&T has added an upset of a nationally ranked team to that rebuilding effort.

One victory does not erase the opening four losses. It does, however, give A&T a concrete result to build upon as conference play continues.

After spending September searching for its first win, A&T closed Saturday with one that carries weight beyond the win column.