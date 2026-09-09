FAMU quarterback out for the remainder of the season

A season filled with promise has come to a sudden and disappointing end for Florida A&M quarterback Isaiah Knowles.

Knowles suffered a thumb injury during the second half of FAMU’s loss to South Carolina State in the Orange Blossom Classic, ending his lone season with the Rattlers after just two games.

The injury largely went unnoticed during the game. As the FAMU offense struggled against the Bulldogs, Knowles was replaced by backup quarterback Dustin Fletcher, leading to the assumption that head coach Quinn Gray had simply made a change at quarterback to spark the offense.

Fletcher completed 6 of 8 passes after entering the game but was unable to generate enough offense to change the outcome.

Knowles arrived at FAMU with championship résumé

Knowles came to Tallahassee as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in HBCU football.

The two-time reigning SIAC Offensive Player of the Year helped lead Albany State to an HBCU national championship and finished his Golden Rams career with 5,585 passing yards while completing 63 percent of his passes.

Knowles also led the SIAC in total offense, scoring and passing efficiency. In 2025, he guided Albany State to a 12-2 record and a 10-game winning streak. The 12 victories were the most in a single season in program history.

His move to FAMU came shortly after the Rattlers hired Gray as head coach, creating a highly anticipated reunion between quarterback and coach.

Knowles was expected to help accelerate the transition to Gray’s offensive system while getting another opportunity to showcase his ability at the Division I level.

Knowles talks about where he goes from here

Knowles is upbeat despite the disappointing end to the season. “It’s definitely tough to hear,” Knowles said. ” But God doesn’t make any mistakes. Being able to just rely on Him and have my faith in Him, he has a plan and he’s in control, I’ve been with my family and they’ve been loving on me and supporting me in these next steps.

Speaking exclusively with HBCU Gameday, Knowles is looking forward to rejoining the team in a different capacity. “While I’m here, I’m going to use this time to tap into the coaching mindset and continuing to be a leader for the guys. I know the offense like the back of my hand so I feel there’s an opportunity for me to still help my team. It’s my opportunity to get my foot in on what coaching is really like.”

Knowles’ days as a quarterback may not be done…just at this level. “At the end of the day I still have pursuit of a pro career in mind. Canadian League, UFL, NFL…all that stuff. Prior to the season I had a lot of Canadian League teams show interest in me and have me on their radar. They were pleased with my performance from Albany State, so hopefully being invited to the Legacy Bowl the last two years can have some influence on my efforts to go pro and starting my coaching career once God closes that door.”

FAMU reunion ends far earlier than expected

Instead, one of the most intriguing storylines surrounding FAMU’s 2026 season ends almost as soon as it began.

Knowles originally started his college career at the Naval Academy before transferring to Albany State, where his career took off. His graduate transfer to FAMU represented a full-circle return to Division I football and an opportunity to finish his collegiate career alongside Gray.

The thumb injury brings that opportunity to an abrupt end.

For FAMU, it also creates an immediate question at the most important position on the field as the Rattlers move forward without the quarterback expected to lead Gray’s first offense in Tallahassee.