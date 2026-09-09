North Carolina A&T stacks GHOE concert lineup with Gunna, Kirk Franklin

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T is celebrating the 100th edition of GHOE with a concert lineup featuring hip-hop star Gunna and gospel legend Kirk Franklin as its marquee headliners.



The university announced Wednesday that Gunna will headline its Centennial Greatest Homecoming on Earth Hip-Hop/R&B Concert, while Franklin will lead the annual Gospel Concert as North Carolina A&T marks a century of homecoming traditions.



The weeklong GHOE celebration runs from Sunday, Oct. 25, through Sunday, Nov. 1, bringing thousands of students, alumni and visitors to Greensboro.

Gunna headlines Centennial GHOE concert

The Hip-Hop/R&B Concert is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31, at First Horizon Coliseum. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.



Gunna will lead a lineup that also includes Grammy-winning British R&B singer Ella Mai as a special guest. Yung Miami, KWN and rising Chicago rapper BabyChiefDoit are also scheduled to perform.



Gunna has become one of hip-hop’s most recognizable artists through his melodic style and a catalog featuring collaborations with some of the industry’s biggest names.



Ella Mai broke through internationally with her hit single “Boo’d Up” and followed it with records including “Trip.” Yung Miami rose to fame as one-half of City Girls before expanding her work as a solo performer and media personality. Earlier this year she took over social media “Spend Dat.”



The concert will serve as one of the signature entertainment events during North Carolina A&T’s historic 100th GHOE.

Kirk Franklin closes homecoming weekend

The celebration will shift to gospel music Sunday, Nov. 1, when Kirk Franklin headlines the Aggie Homecoming Gospel Show at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.



Two performances are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.



Franklin will be joined by special guest Kierra Sheard Kelly and the North Carolina A&T Fellowship Gospel Choir.



For more than three decades, Kirk Franklin has helped reshape contemporary gospel through songs including “Stomp,” “Revolution,” “Imagine Me” and “I Smile.” His career has helped connect traditional gospel audiences with R&B, hip-hop and mainstream popular music.



Kelly brings another prominent gospel name to the GHOE Concert lineup. The daughter of Karen Clark Sheard of The Clark Sisters has developed a successful solo career as a singer, songwriter and actress.



North Carolina A&T students receive priority access to specially priced tickets beginning Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. General public sales for off-campus homecoming events begin Thursday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m.



The concerts add another major attraction to a milestone year as North Carolina A&T celebrates 100 editions of the Greatest Homecoming on Earth.