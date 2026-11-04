Jasmine Guy to deliver commencement address at HBCU

Grambling State University is welcoming a familiar face from one of television’s most beloved HBCU sitcoms.

Actress, director, singer and author Jasmine Guy will serve as the university’s Fall 2026 commencement speaker. The ceremony takes place Friday, December 4, at 10 a.m. inside the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

Guy is best known for playing Whitley Gilbert on the groundbreaking NBC sitcom A Different World. The series introduced millions of viewers to life at the fictional Hillman College. It also helped bring HBCU culture and traditions into American living rooms.

Guy has returned to the character in Netflix’s new A Different World sequel series. The show premiered this fall and follows a new generation of Hillman students.

Her upcoming appearance at Grambling connects two important parts of HBCU culture: education and entertainment.

“Jasmine Guy’s career is a powerful example of excellence, versatility and purpose,” said Grambling State President Martin Lemelle Jr.

“Her work shapes culture and inspires generations, including students and graduates across the HBCU community. We are honored to welcome her to Grambling State as we celebrate the Fall Class of 2026 and the next chapter in their journeys.”

Guy also expressed excitement about visiting the Louisiana HBCU. She hopes to experience one of the university’s most famous traditions.

“I grew up in the shadow of Morehouse College and have admired Grambling State from afar for many years as one of our most revered and celebrated HBCUs,” Guy said.

“I am both honored and excited to be speaking at this fall’s commencement, and hopefully I’ll get to hear that fabulous World Famed Tiger Marching Band. Geaux Tigers!”

Jasmine Guy’s Career Goes Beyond A Different World

Guy’s entertainment career spans television, film, Broadway, music and directing.

Her television credits include Grey’s Anatomy, The Vampire Diaries and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. She also appeared in the films School Daze and Harlem Nights.

On Broadway, Guy has performed in Grease, The Wiz and Chicago.

In 2024, she received an Emmy Award for her performance in Chronicles of Jessica Wu. She won Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for her portrayal of Barbara Baldwin.

Guy has also built a career as an author and storyteller.

Her book Evolution of a Revolutionary explores the life of activist Afeni Shakur. She also toured nationally with Raisin’ Cane, a one-woman production celebrating the Harlem Renaissance.

Her next book, A Different Girl, is scheduled for release on February 9, 2027. Guy co-wrote the memoir with her daughter, Imani Guy Duckette.

Jasmine Guy Maintains Strong Ties to HBCUs

Guy’s connection to historically Black colleges extends well beyond her role on A Different World.

During 2024 and 2025, she visited HBCUs alongside fellow cast members from the popular series. The appearances celebrated the institutions and their contributions to higher education.

In 2025, Ohio Wesleyan University awarded Guy an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree.

Now, she will bring that connection to Grambling State.

The university’s Fall 2026 graduates will hear from an entertainer whose work helped shape generations of HBCU storytelling.

Grambling State’s commencement ceremony will take place Friday, December 4, at 10 a.m. in the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.