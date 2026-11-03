STARZ backs HBCU film festival at Howard University with Hollywood opportunities

STARZ will sponsor the HBCU First LOOK Film & TV Festival at Howard University, connecting HBCU filmmakers with entertainment industry professionals. The fourth annual festival runs November 5–7 in Washington, D.C. STARZ will serve as its inaugural presenting sponsor.



The event brings together established filmmakers, actors, producers and emerging creators. Organizers have planned screenings, master classes and networking opportunities for students pursuing entertainment careers.



Howard University alumna Sheila Eldridge founded the festival in 2023. This year’s theme, “How to Be the Next,” emphasizes helping students develop sustainable careers in the entertainment industry.

HBCU film festival offers students Hollywood connections

The HBCU First LOOK Film Festival will showcase emerging filmmakers through its annual student competition. Organizers received more than 450 entries for the 2026 Film Challenge. Winners will share $8,500 in awards, according to the festival’s website. The competition also offers an internship opportunity.



Actors Laya DeLeon Hayes and DaSan Frazier will serve as the festival’s I Aspire Ambassadors. Both will host the Salute THEM Awards luncheon.



The event will also recognize 25 HBCU alumni for accomplishments across five categories. They include filmmaking, entrepreneurship, storytelling, leadership and innovation. Honorees include Michael Strahan, Eva Marcille and Tone Bell.

Students will also play an active role in producing the event.



“HBCU First LOOK was created to build a pipeline that turns exposure into experience,” Eldridge said in a statement announcing the festival.



According to Eldridge, 12 Howard University students are helping produce this year’s programming and interactive experiences.

STARZ joins major entertainment names at Howard University

STARZ brings a recognizable entertainment brand to the HBCU festival. The network produces popular television franchises, including Power and P-Valley. Its involvement adds another major industry partner to the event.



Grammy Award-winning producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis will discuss the relationship between music and film. Producer Autumn Bailey-Ford will examine international film production. Actress and filmmaker Nicky Micheaux will lead a master class on vertical storytelling. The format has gained attention as entertainment companies explore content designed for mobile audiences.



ANDSCAPE, a founding sponsor, will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a discussion about Black storytelling.



AspireTV will also highlight New State of Mind, an HBCU-centered comedy from producer Bentley Kyle Evans.



Additional partners include TV One, Black Girl Vitamins and HBCU GO.

HBCU filmmakers finding opportunities beyond campus

The festival’s efforts extend beyond its annual gathering at Howard University.



In 2025, HBCU First LOOK established a partnership with streaming platform Tubi. That relationship resulted in 22 student films reaching the service.



The agreement created another distribution opportunity for filmmakers looking to expand their audiences.

For many HBCU students, getting their work distributed presents a significant challenge after graduation.

The festival aims to address that gap through professional relationships, industry education and opportunities to showcase original productions.

However, the number of students who secure paid employment or long-term industry positions remains an important measure of its success.

STARZ’s involvement reflects the growing role that entertainment companies can play in developing HBCU creative talent.

The HBCU First LOOK Film & TV Festival will take place at Howard University’s Armour J. Blackburn University Center.

Additional information and registration details are available at HBCUFirstLook.com.