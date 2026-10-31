Magic City Classic shooting leaves multiple injured near Legion Field in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An HBCU football celebration turned into a crime scene Saturday night as a Magic City Classic shooting left multiple people injured near Legion Field in Birmingham following the annual rivalry between Alabama A&M and Alabama State.



Birmingham Police confirmed that multiple people were wounded by gunfire shortly after 7:50 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, near the 400 block of Graymont Avenue West, outside the historic stadium.



According to WVTM 13, Birmingham Fire and Rescue reported that four people suffered injuries in the shooting. Authorities had not released the victims’ identities or confirmed their conditions as of late Saturday night.



The shooting occurred hours after Alabama A&M defeated Alabama State 31-28 in the 85th edition of the Magic City Classic.

Birmingham Police shut down Magic City Classic tailgating

The Birmingham Police Department responded to the shooting by ordering an immediate end to all tailgating activities around Legion Field.



In an emergency announcement posted to its official social media account, the department issued the following instructions:

“All Magic City Classic tailgating has been suspended.”

Police also directed everyone to leave the stadium property as soon as possible and warned people against traveling to Legion Field while officers investigated.



The department said it would release additional information as it became available.



The shooting brought an abrupt and troubling conclusion to a day traditionally marked by HBCU football, marching bands, alumni gatherings and celebrations throughout Birmingham.

Investigators seek video evidence of shooting

Late Saturday night, Birmingham Police issued another public announcement asking witnesses to assist with the investigation.



The department specifically requested video recordings from anyone who may have captured footage of the Magic City Classic shooting.



Police established an online evidence submission portal where witnesses can upload recordings that might help investigators determine what happened.



The department assured those providing footage:

“YOU WILL REMAIN ANONYMOUS!”

Investigators have not publicly identified a suspect or announced a motive. Authorities also have not established whether the shooting resulted from an altercation connected to the football game or surrounding festivities.

HBCU rivalry draws massive crowds to Birmingham

The Magic City Classic is among the largest annual events in HBCU sports, bringing Alabama State and Alabama A&M together in a rivalry that extends well beyond the football field.



The annual celebration attracts thousands of alumni, students and supporters to Birmingham for a weekend featuring parades, concerts, tailgating and community gatherings.



Ahead of Saturday’s game, Birmingham-area law enforcement agencies had announced heightened security measures, including uniformed officers, plainclothes personnel and surveillance equipment around Legion Field.



Despite those preparations, gunfire erupted near the stadium following the game, forcing authorities to shut down remaining activities.



The shooting now raises questions about the circumstances surrounding the violence and the safety of fans attending large-scale events.



This remains a developing story. HBCU Gameday will provide updates as Birmingham Police release additional details about the victims and investigation.