South Carolina HBCU football owns both No. 1 spots in latest poll

South Carolina HBCU football owns the top spot in both major NCAA classifications, with South Carolina State ranked No. 1 in Division I and Benedict College leading Division II.

The two programs maintained their positions in the Week 1 edition of the 2026 Black College Football Poll, released Sept. 8. South Carolina State collected 23 of 25 first-place votes in the Division I FCS ranking. Benedict earned 15 of 19 first-place votes on the Division II side.

That gives the Palmetto State an early-season sweep at the top of a poll built from coaches and media members who cover HBCUs. It also places a spotlight on two programs that have started 2-0 while navigating different competitive landscapes.

South Carolina State leads the MEAC representative group in the FCS poll. Benedict carries the banner for the SIAC in Division II.

South Carolina State controls Division I poll

South Carolina State strengthened its grip on No. 1 after opening the season with two wins. The Bulldogs received 478 points, appeared on every ballot and claimed all but two available first-place votes.

Prairie View A&M made the largest move near the top. The defending SWAC champion jumped from No. 5 to No. 2 with 370 points and one first-place vote. That rise came after the Panthers split their first two games, including a conference victory.

Alabama State and HBCU mainstay Jackson State landed in an exact tie for third. Each received 364 points. Alabama State slipped one position, while Jackson State remained in the same spot.

Delaware State rounded out the Top 5 despite a 1-1 start. Grambling State moved from eighth to sixth after opening 2-0 and received the other first-place vote not awarded to South Carolina State or Prairie View A&M.

North Carolina Central returned to the rankings at No. 8. Alabama A&M also entered at No. 10, while Texas Southern dropped three places to ninth following its loss to Prairie View A&M.

The full Division I FCS Top 10:

South Carolina State (2-0) — 478 points, 23 first-place votes; previous: 1 Prairie View A&M (1-1) — 370 points, one first-place vote; previous: 5 Alabama State (2-0) — 364 points; previous: 2 (tie) Jackson State (2-0) — 364 points; previous: 3 (tie) Delaware State (1-1) — 274 points; previous: 4 Grambling State (2-0) — 220 points, one first-place vote; previous: 8 Howard (1-1) — 156 points; previous: 7 North Carolina Central (1-1) — 72 points; previous: not ranked Texas Southern (1-1) — 68 points; previous: 6 Alabama A&M (1-1) — 42 points; previous: not ranked

Southern, Alcorn State, Morgan State, Florida A&M, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Hampton also received votes.

Benedict keeps Division II lead

Benedict remained the clear choice among Division II HBCUs after moving to 2-0. The Tigers totaled 342 points and received 15 of the 19 first-place votes.

Virginia State rose from third to second with 288 points and two first-place votes. Fayetteville State made another notable jump, climbing two spots to No. 3. The Broncos collected 278 points and one first-place vote after a 2-0 start.

Kentucky State fell from second to fourth following a split in its first two games. Johnson C. Smith moved from sixth to fifth, keeping a second South Carolina HBCU football program inside the upper half of the Division II ranking.

Virginia Union held at No. 6, narrowly leading Edward Waters by six points. Tuskegee entered the Top 10 at No. 8 and received one first-place vote despite its 1-1 record.

Clark Atlanta moved up one place to ninth. Fort Valley State slipped one position and completed a Top 10 that includes six SIAC programs and four CIAA programs.

The Division II results deepen South Carolina’s presence beyond the two poll leaders. Benedict stands first, while Allen is receiving votes at 1-1. That early strength makes South Carolina HBCU football central to both championship conversations.

The full Division II Top 10:

Benedict (2-0) — 342 points, 15 first-place votes; previous: 1 Virginia State (2-0) — 288 points, two first-place votes; previous: 3 Fayetteville State (2-0) — 278 points, one first-place vote; previous: 5 Kentucky State (1-1) — 218 points; previous: 2 Johnson C. Smith (1-1) — 208 points; previous: 6 Virginia Union (1-1) — 148 points; previous: 7 Edward Waters (1-1) — 142 points; previous: 4 Tuskegee (1-1) — 104 points, one first-place vote; previous: not ranked Clark Atlanta (1-1) — 80 points; previous: 10 Fort Valley State (1-1) — 78 points; previous: 9

Allen University, West Virginia State, Albany State, Lincoln (Mo.) and Shaw also received votes.

How the Black College Football Poll works

The Black College Football Poll ranks HBCUs competing in NCAA Division I FCS and Division II. Coaches and media members cast ballots each week, creating a shared snapshot across the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA and SIAC.

Teams receive 20 points for a first-place vote, followed by 18 for second and 16 for third. The scale continues in two-point increments through 10th place.

Early polls can shift quickly as schedules separate contenders from fast starters. For now, however, South Carolina stands alone. Its HBCUs control both No. 1 positions, and the state has three teams among the 20 programs ranked after Week 1. Week 2 will test whether that statewide edge can survive a deeper run into conference play and regional rivalries.