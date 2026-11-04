Doug Williams up for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Doug Williams, the Grambling State legend who broke one of professional football’s biggest barriers, is another step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The HBCU icon was named Wednesday among five remaining candidates in the contributor category for the Hall’s Class of 2027.



Williams joins New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, former Chicago Bears owner Virginia McCaskey, longtime NFL executive John Wooten and former Canton Bulldogs owner Ralph Hay.



The Pro Football Hall of Fame reduced an initial field of 42 nominees to five. A subcommittee will meet November 17 to select one person for consideration by the full selection committee.

Doug Williams built historic legacy from Grambling State

Long before his Super Bowl breakthrough, Doug Williams starred at Grambling State under legendary HBCU coach Eddie Robinson.



Williams led the Tigers to three Southwestern Athletic Conference championships and finished fourth in the 1977 Heisman Trophy voting. That season, he led the nation with 3,286 passing yards and 38 touchdown passes.



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Williams with the 17th overall pick of the 1978 NFL Draft, making him the first Black quarterback chosen in the first round.



His defining NFL moment came in Super Bowl XXII following the 1987 season. Williams became the first Black quarterback to start and win the championship game, throwing for 340 yards and four touchdowns as Washington defeated Denver 42-10. He earned Super Bowl MVP honors. But his football influence continued after his playing career.



Williams returned to Grambling State as head coach, following Robinson, and guided the program to multiple SWAC championships. He also worked in NFL front offices, including Tampa Bay and Washington.



Today, Williams serves as senior advisor to Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters, assisting with personnel decisions, scouting and the NFL Draft.

The contributor category recognizes football figures whose influence extends beyond traditional playing credentials. For Williams, that includes groundbreaking achievements on the field, HBCU leadership on the sideline and decades of professional football service.



Only one of the five remaining contributors will advance on November 17.



The Pro Football Hall of Fame will announce its Class of 2027 during NFL Honors in February, with induction scheduled for August in Canton, Ohio.



For the Grambling State great, the next vote could bring another milestone to a career that has already changed football history.