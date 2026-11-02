Grambling State wins 3 a.m. thriller to open HBCU college basketball season

HBCU college basketball wasted no time delivering drama Monday morning as Grambling State opened the 2026-27 season with an 89-87 victory over Northern Illinois in a game that tipped off at 3 a.m. Eastern.



While much of the country slept, the Tigers gave their fans a reason to celebrate. Grambling State survived a furious second-half comeback, a wild final 30 seconds and a potential game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to start the season 1-0.



The showdown took place at the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center in South Carolina as part of the Field of 68 Opening Day Marathon, which features games throughout the day to celebrate the return of college basketball.

Grambling State survives an early-morning thriller

Grambling State led 43-36 at halftime and built a 12-point advantage in the second half. But Northern Illinois refused to disappear, connecting on 14 three-pointers and scoring 51 points after the break to make the Tigers work until the final horn.



With just over three minutes remaining, Northern Illinois cut the margin to one point, 78-77, on a Max Weisbrod three-pointer. The Tigers responded through Dwayne Pierce, whose basket and free throw helped create breathing room.



Pierce delivered another dunk with 1:41 remaining, and a Mekhi Fitts layup with 40 seconds left pushed Grambling’s advantage to 87-82.



Still, the Huskies kept coming. Bennett Basich completed a three-point play with 33 seconds left, trimming the deficit to 87-85. Northern Illinois missed a chance to tie with nine seconds remaining, and the closing moments became a free-throw contest.



Chancellor Perkins split two attempts with four seconds remaining, giving Grambling State an 89-87 lead. Northern Illinois had one last opportunity, but Weisbrod missed a 27-foot three-point attempt as time expired.

New faces deliver for Grambling State

Isaiah Miranda powered the Tigers with 29 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. He shot 10-for-12 from the floor and made four of his five three-point attempts, giving Grambling State a dominant presence inside and an unexpected perimeter weapon.



Pierce contributed 19 points and eight assists, while Isaiah Howard scored 13. Returning player Mekhi Fitts chipped in 12 points without missing a field-goal attempt, and Antoine Shannon added 11 points and seven rebounds.



The Tigers shot a remarkable 64 percent from the field and outscored Northern Illinois 48-28 in the paint, overcoming the Huskies’ hot outside shooting.

A promising start for HBCU basketball

The victory opens Patrick Crarey’s second season with Grambling State on a positive note. The Tigers went 14-19 last season, including 7-11 in Southwestern Athletic Conference play, and entered this campaign with 13 new players.



Only Fitts and Perkins returned from last year’s roster, making Monday’s performance an encouraging first impression for a largely rebuilt team.



The schedule gets tougher quickly. Grambling State visits Texas on November 9 and Kentucky on November 16, giving the Tigers immediate chances to build on their opening victory.



For now, the first HBCU men’s basketball winner of the new season is Grambling State — and the Tigers earned it before sunrise.