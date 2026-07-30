ESPN announces HBCU kickoff matchups through 2029

Atlanta, Ga. — July 30, 2026 — Six of HBCU football’s most recognizable programs will take center stage in future editions of the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff presented by Toyota, as ESPN Events announced the matchups for the 2027, 2028 and 2029 games..



Morgan State will meet Alabama State in 2027, Jackson State will face Norfolk State in 2028 and South Carolina State will take on Alcorn State in 2029.



The three matchups bring together programs with championship histories, strong alumni followings and memorable ties to the annual showcase. Dates, kickoff times, locations and television information will be announced later.



“These matchups represent exactly what the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff presented by Toyota is all about—outstanding competition, passionate fan bases and the traditions that make HBCU football special,” said John T. Grant, Executive Director of the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff and Cricket Celebration Bowl. “Each game offers a compelling story, whether it is a program returning to the event, a team making its debut or two historic brands meeting in the Challenge for the first time. We are excited to bring fans these three outstanding matchups.”



“The Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff has become a season-opening tradition unlike any other in college football, and these matchups continue to bring compelling storylines and passionate fan bases to Atlanta,” Grantcontinued. “We’re excited to welcome these six programs to kick off their seasons on this national stage over the next three years.”

2027: Morgan State vs. Alabama State

Alabama State will return to the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff presented by Toyota for its fourth appearance, while Morgan State will make its event debut.



The Hornets own a 1-2 record in the Challenge. Alabama State participated in the inaugural event in 2005, falling to South Carolina State, 27-14, at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama. The Hornets returned in 2012, building a 21-0 lead before Bethune-Cookman rallied for a 38-28 victory.



Alabama State earned its first Challenge victory in 2022, defeating Howard, 23-13, at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. The weather-delayed game was called with 2:12 remaining in the fourth quarter following multiple lightning stoppages.



Morgan State will become the latest MEAC institution to participate in the annual showcase. The Bears’ first appearance will also mark the first meeting between Alabama State and Morgan State in Challenge history.

2028: Jackson State vs. Norfolk State

Jackson State will make its fourth Challenge appearance when the Tigers face Norfolk State, which will return for the second time after participating in one of the event’s closest finishes.



Jackson State enters the matchup with a 1-2 Challenge record. The Tigers debuted in 2008, dropping a 17-13 decision to Hampton, and returned in 2019, when Bethune-Cookman overcame a 15-7 deficit to win, 36-15.



The Tigers broke through in 2023 with a 37-7 victory over South Carolina State in front of 24,238 fans—the largest attendance since the Challenge moved to Atlanta. Quarterback Jason Brown was named the game’s MVP after setting event records with 364 passing yards and an 87-percent completion rate.



Norfolk State made its Challenge debut in 2024 against reigning HBCU national champion Florida A&M. The Spartans rushed for 227 yards and pulled within one point during the fourth quarter, but Florida A&M stopped a potential go-ahead two-point conversion to preserve a 24-23 victory before 22,210 fans.



The 2028 contest will be the first Challenge matchup between Jackson State and Norfolk State.

2029: South Carolina State vs. Alcorn State

The 2029 matchup will pair Alcorn State with one of the most successful programs in the event’s history, South Carolina State.

Alcorn State has one completed game and one no-contest in its previous Challenge appearances. The Braves led Bethune-Cookman, 13-7, in 2016 before lightning associated with Hurricane Hermine stopped the game during the second quarter. The contest was later declared a no-contest.

The Braves returned in 2021 and fell to North Carolina Central, 23-14, at Center Parc Stadium.

South Carolina State owns a 3-2 Challenge record and will make its sixth appearance. The Bulldogs won the inaugural game in 2005, defeating Alabama State, 27-14, behind MVP quarterback Cleveland McCoy. South Carolina State followed with a 34-31 victory over Grambling State in 2009 and a 35-7 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2015.

The Bulldogs’ losses came against Southern, 14-8, in the lowest-scoring game in Challenge history in 2017 and against Jackson State, 37-7, in 2023.

Alcorn State and South Carolina State will meet in the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff for the first time.

Challenge and Celebration Bowl Extended Through 2032

The future matchups follow ESPN Events’ extension of its agreements with the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and Southwestern Athletic Conference for participation in the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff presented by Toyota and the Cricket Celebration Bowl presented by Toyota through 2032.

The six-year extensions continue ESPN’s longstanding commitment to showcasing HBCU football through two of the sport’s premier annual events. The Challenge serves as an early-season intersectional showcase, while the Celebration Bowl matches the MEAC and SWAC champions in the season-ending HBCU national championship game.

First played in 2005, the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff has been held at Atlanta’s Center Parc Stadium since 2018. The SWAC holds a 4-3 advantage in Atlanta while tThe MEAC holds a 12-7 advantage through the 2025 edition.