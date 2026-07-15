Former Texas RB Makes Surprise Move to HBCU Football

When Morehouse College went looking to reshape its HBCU football program, it wasn’t searching for just another playmaker.

It needed someone who could change the identity of its offense.

That search has landed the Maroon Tigers one of the most intriguing additions in HBCU football this offseason, as former Texas, Nevada, and Sacramento State running back Savion Red has committed to Morehouse for his final season of college eligibility.

For an HBCU program entering a new era under first-year head coach Brad Sherrod, Red arrives with something few players at the Division II level can match: Power Four experience, a breakout FBS season, and the ability to impact games in multiple ways.

At 5-foot-10 and more than 215 pounds, Red built his college career as a downhill runner capable of wearing down defenses while still possessing the athletic versatility that once made him one of Texas’ top prep recruits.

That versatility has defined his football journey.

From Texas High School Star to the Longhorns

Before becoming a running back, Savion Red was one of the most dynamic high school athletes in Texas.

At Grand Prairie High School, he starred as a Wildcat quarterback, throwing for 857 yards while rushing for 1,367 yards and 20 touchdowns during his senior season. His all-around production earned him District 8-6A MVP honors and made him one of the state’s top “athlete” prospects in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Originally committed to SMU, Red ultimately signed with Texas, where he spent two seasons under Steve Sarkisian.

He opened his collegiate career as a wide receiver, catching six passes as a freshman before making the transition to running back in 2023.

The position switch unlocked a different dimension of his game.

Used primarily in short-yardage packages and the Wildcat formation, Red rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown while helping Texas reach the College Football Playoff. His most memorable moment came during the Red River Rivalry, when he scored against Oklahoma and later completed a 25-yard pass out of the Wildcat package, showcasing the quarterback skills he developed in high school.

Breakout Season at Nevada

Looking for a larger offensive role, Red transferred to Nevada ahead of the 2024 season.

The move proved to be the breakout he had been searching for.

Red rushed for 687 yards and eight touchdowns on just 119 carries, averaging an impressive 5.8 yards per attempt while finishing as the Wolf Pack’s leading running back.

His biggest performance came against Oregon State, where he exploded for 137 rushing yards and four touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the Mountain West’s most productive backs.

He also posted a 135-yard performance against Troy, highlighted by a 69-yard touchdown run that showcased the burst and power that made him a coveted recruit just a few years earlier.

Injury Delays the Next Chapter

Savion Red transferred once again in 2025, joining Sacramento State under head coach Brennan Marion.

However, his season never had an opportunity to fully develop.

A lower-leg injury requiring surgery limited him to just three games before he took a medical redshirt after rushing for 58 yards on 12 carries.

Now healthy, Red heads to Morehouse with one season of eligibility remaining and another opportunity to remind people why he once played on college football’s biggest stages.

A Perfect Fit for Morehouse’s Biggest Need

The timing couldn’t make more sense.

Although Morehouse finished just 3-7 last season, the Maroon Tigers showed flashes of becoming one of the SIAC’s most entertaining offenses.

Quarterback Miles Scott rewrote the school’s single-season passing records, helping transform Morehouse into one of the conference’s most dangerous aerial attacks.

The ground game, however, never found the same consistency.

The Maroon Tigers averaged just 75.1 rushing yards per game during the 2025 season, finishing 11th out of 12 SIAC programs in conference rushing offense while averaging only 2.8 yards per carry.

Without a dependable rushing attack, defenses often forced Morehouse into one-dimensional football despite its success through the air.

Adding a back with Red’s résumé immediately changes that conversation.

His combination of Power Four experience, proven FBS production, and physical running style gives Morehouse an opportunity to create the offensive balance it lacked throughout last season.

New Era, New Expectations

Red’s arrival also aligns with the vision of new head coach Brad Sherrod.

Introduced earlier this offseason after a decade as both a player and coach at Duke, Sherrod has repeatedly emphasized building a program that reflects Morehouse’s academic excellence while competing for championships on the football field.

He has spoken about finding student-athletes who can succeed both academically and athletically, believing Morehouse can recruit elite talent without compromising the institution’s mission.

Landing a player like Savion Red is an early example of that philosophy.

Rather than simply adding another transfer, Morehouse has brought in a former Texas Longhorn who has produced at the FBS level and now has one final opportunity to finish his college career in Atlanta.

For an HBCU program searching for the missing piece to complement one of the SIAC’s most explosive passing attacks, the surprise move may become one of the most impactful additions anywhere in HBCU football this offseason.