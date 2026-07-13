MLB Draft selection honed his skills at an HBCU

HBCU baseball has another professional baseball milestone after the San Diego Padres selected former Prairie View A&M standout Michael Smith Jr. in the 2026 MLB Draft.



Smith was taken in the 13th round with the No. 395 overall pick. The outfielder finished his college career at Dayton, but his path to the MLB Draft included two seasons at Prairie View A&M. He also played in the 2024 HBCU Swingman Classic.



The HBCU Swingman Classic was created to give Black college baseball players more visibility during MLB All-Star Week. Smith’s draft selection gives the event another example of a player turning exposure into professional opportunity.



Smith played in the 2024 HBCU Swingman Classic while representing Prairie View A&M. The event placed him alongside top HBCU baseball talent from across the country.



Now, two years later, he has heard his name called by an MLB organization.

HBCU baseball path helped shape MLB Draft pick

Smith’s rise did not start at Dayton.



He began his college career at Prairie View A&M, where he made an immediate impact. As a freshman in 2024, Smith hit .331 with a .511 on-base percentage and a .592 slugging percentage. He also hit nine home runs, drove in 52 runs and scored 65 times.



That season helped put him on the HBCU baseball radar. Black College Nines later recognized him as its 2024 All-Elite Freshman of the Year.



Smith returned to Prairie View A&M in 2025 before transferring to Dayton for the 2026 season.



At Dayton, he turned in a draft-worthy year.



Smith started 53 games and hit .332 with a .502 on-base percentage and a .588 slugging percentage. He added 10 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 56 RBIs and 65 runs scored.



Speed was also a major part of his game. Smith stole 38 bases, setting Dayton’s single-season record.



He earned Atlantic 10 Second Team honors and ABCA/Rawlings East All-Region Second Team honors. D1Baseball also ranked him among its top 100 outfielders during the season.

Swingman Classic keeps building HBCU baseball pipeline

The Padres’ selection of Smith adds another proof point for the HBCU Swingman Classic.



The event is not just a celebration of Black college baseball. It is becoming part of a larger visibility pipeline for players who might otherwise be overlooked.



The visibility provided by the game is proving valuable to players, even if they move on elsewhere.



Baseball does not always generate the same attention as football or basketball at HBCUs. But events like the Swingman Classic give scouts and fans a concentrated look at talent from historically Black programs.



Smith’s case also shows how the modern college baseball path can move across levels. He developed at Prairie View A&M, gained exposure through an HBCU showcase, transferred to Dayton and still carried that HBCU foundation into the draft process.



For the Padres, Smith is a 6-foot-3 outfielder with power, speed and on-base ability.

For HBCU baseball, he is another reminder that talent is there. The challenge is getting enough eyes on it.