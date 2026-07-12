Former HBCU star has breakout game in NBA Summer League

Former HBCU basketball standout Javonte Cooke turned in one of the best performances of the NBA Summer League on Friday, scoring a game-high 21 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to an 81-79 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The former Winston-Salem State star tied Portland guard DJ Steward for the game’s scoring lead while shooting 7-of-12 from the field, including an impressive 5-of-8 from three-point range. Cooke also made his lone free throw and finished with one rebound and no turnovers in just over 24 minutes of action.

Former HBCU star shines against former NBA team

Friday’s performance carried extra significance for Cooke.

The Trail Blazers signed the former Winston-Salem State standout to a two-way contract on Oct. 20, 2025, giving the undrafted guard his first NBA opportunity after stops with the Iowa Wolves and Oklahoma City Blue in the NBA G League.

Cooke appeared in 19 regular-season games for Portland before the organization waived him on March 2, 2026.

Now wearing a Phoenix Suns uniform during NBA Summer League, Cooke made a statement against the franchise that released him just four months ago.

Cooke comes through in the clutch

With Phoenix protecting a one-point lead late in the fourth quarter, Cooke delivered the game’s biggest shot.

The former HBCU standout buried a step-back three-pointer from 29 feet with 23 seconds remaining, extending the Suns’ lead to 80-76.

Portland answered with a three-pointer by DJ Steward before Darius Brown II split a pair of free throws to push the lead back to two. Steward’s final attempt at the buzzer missed, sealing the 81-79 victory for Phoenix.

Cooke and Steward finished tied for game-high honors with 21 points.

Javonte Cooke hits a clutch 3, DJ Steward answers right back, Maluach misses the shot, Yang Hansen with the rebound, and Chris Youngblood with the clutch lefty reverse layup to cut the lead to 1, and Cooke hits another big 3, and Steward answers AGAIN.



Darius Brown splits the… pic.twitter.com/KSMab6jJhR — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) July 11, 2026

Efficient performance highlights Cooke’s growth

Cooke finished the night with:

21 points

7-of-12 shooting (58.3%)

5-of-8 from three-point range (62.5%)

1-of-1 from the free throw line

One rebound

Zero turnovers

Plus-6 plus/minus

Phoenix also received 19 points and 11 rebounds from Khaman Maluach and 17 points from Koa Peat.