HBCU includes new stadium plans in $1.7 billion outline

Texas Southern University is laying out a vision that includes a new football stadium, upgraded facilities and a decade-long plan to reshape the campus of the Houston HBCU.



The university has launched a Campus Master Plan that outlines roughly $1.7 billion in long-term capital priorities. The plan includes more than 20 phased projects over the next decade.



One of the biggest athletics pieces is a proposed 10,000-seat football stadium. The stadium would give Texas Southern a more defined on-campus football home as part of a broader effort to modernize the university before its centennial.



Texas Southern currently plays football at Shell Energy Stadium, a Major League Soccer venue in Houston. An on-campus stadium would shift the game-day experience closer to students, alumni and the Third Ward community.



But the plan is not only about sports.



Texas Southern said the master plan is connected to its Ascend 2030 strategic plan. It is designed to support student success, workforce preparation, research growth, community engagement and long-term institutional strength.



“As Texas Southern University moves forward, it is important that investments in facilities and infrastructure support projected outcomes,” President J.W. Crawford III said in the university’s announcement.

Texas Southern University stadium plan is part of larger campus growth

The proposed stadium is only one piece of the Texas Southern HBCU master plan. The full vision includes new housing, academic buildings, dining spaces, public areas, a new band hall, relocated track facilities and upgraded athletic infrastructure. It also includes improvements to outdoor spaces, including an expanded Tiger Walk.



HBCU stadium projects often become larger than football. They can touch enrollment, alumni giving, student life, corporate partnerships and campus identity.



For Texas Southern, the stadium would sit inside a larger attempt to make the campus more connected and competitive.



The university said the master plan was developed through engagement with the Texas Southern community and other stakeholders. It is meant to preserve the university’s historic character while giving it room to grow.



Several projects are already moving forward. Texas Southern said construction is expected to begin later this year on three academic and research facilities: the Catalyst for Urban Transformation, the Nabrit Science Center and the Health and Wellness Center.



Those projects are supported by more than $95 million in state funding. The university expects them to open during its centennial year.



Texas Southern is also working with the Texas Facilities Commission on a $10 million allocation from the Texas Legislature. That money is for planning and design of a proposed Thurgood Marshall Law Center.

HBCU stadium vision comes with funding questions for Texas Southern

The Texas Southern stadium plan is ambitious, but it also comes with a major question.



How will the HBCU pay for it?



The university still needs to secure funding for much of the master plan. That money could come through legislative support, private partnerships, philanthropy and other sources. The stadium is both exciting and uncertain.

The proposal gives Texas Southern a clear direction. It also gives alumni, donors and corporate partners a concrete project to rally around. But the university still has to turn the vision into funded construction.



The timing adds another layer. Texas Southern is moving toward its centennial while trying to strengthen its academic, athletic and research profile. A new stadium could become a symbol of that next chapter. It could also help the university keep more game-day energy on campus.



That is important for HBCU programs.



An on-campus stadium can create a different atmosphere than a rented or shared venue. Students can walk to games. Alumni can build tailgate traditions closer to campus. Bands, student groups and vendors can become part of a fuller Saturday experience.



For Texas Southern, that could be especially meaningful in Houston, where the school competes for attention in a crowded sports and entertainment market.

Texas Southern stadium could help define next HBCU era

The Texas Southern master plan reflects a larger reality across HBCU athletics and higher education.



Facilities matter. They matter for recruiting and donors as well as student pride. They matter for how a university presents itself to the city around it.



A stadium alone will not solve every challenge. It will not automatically create wins. It will not fully fund scholarships or guarantee sellouts.



But a stadium can change perception.



For Texas Southern, the proposed 10,000-seat venue would be part of a campus transformation that also includes academics, housing, research and student life. That makes the plan more than an athletics wish list.



It is a statement about what the HBCU believes it can become.



Crawford said Texas Southern must “leap ahead” as Houston and Texas continue to grow. The master plan gives the university a framework for that growth.

Now comes the harder part.

Texas Southern has presented the vision. The next step is finding the money, building the trust and proving that a new HBCU stadium can be part of a broader institutional rise.