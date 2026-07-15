ESPN, SWAC extend media rights agreement and HBCU bowl game

The ESPN and SWAC partnership will continue well into the next decade after the two sides announced a new media rights agreement extending their relationship with the HBCU league through the 2030-31 academic year.

The announcement, made Wednesday during SWAC Football Media Day, ensures the conference’s premier football and basketball events will remain on ESPN’s family of television and streaming platforms. The extension also continues a partnership that dates back to the launch of ESPNU in 2005, giving the conference more than a quarter-century of national exposure with the sports media giant.

The agreement covers regular-season competition as well as the conference’s football and basketball championships.

Under the new agreement, ESPN will annually carry 10 SWAC regular-season football games across its linear networks and ESPN+. The SWAC Football Championship Game will continue to air on either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2, giving the conference one of the most visible championship windows in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Football has become one of the conference’s strongest television properties in recent years. Programs such as Jackson State, Florida A&M, Southern and Alabama State have consistently generated strong attendance and national interest, helping elevate the league’s profile.

The extension provides long-term stability as the conference prepares for another competitive football season.

Basketball also receives national exposure

The agreement also maintains ESPN’s commitment to SWAC basketball.

The men’s and women’s basketball tournament championship games will air annually on a linear ESPN network. Other tournament contests will stream on ESPN’s digital platforms, while four regular-season men’s basketball games will also receive national television or ESPN+ coverage each season.

The package gives the conference year-round visibility across multiple ESPN platforms while showcasing its championship events to a national audience.

ESPN officials said the agreement reflects the SWAC’s competitive programs, passionate fan base and prominent position within HBCU athletics.

Celebration Bowl, Challenge extended through 2032

In addition to the conference media rights agreement, ESPN Events and the SWAC announced a separate six-year extension covering the conference’s participation in two of HBCU football’s signature events.

The Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff presented by Toyota and the Cricket Celebration Bowl presented by Toyota will remain under ESPN Events through 2032.

The MEAC/SWAC Challenge traditionally opens the HBCU football season, while the Celebration Bowl matches the champions of the SWAC and MEAC for the HBCU national championship.

This year’s Challenge will feature Alabama A&M and Howard on Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The 2026 Celebration Bowl is scheduled for Dec. 12 at noon ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, also on ABC.

The new agreements provide long-term certainty for the SWAC’s marquee television properties and reinforce the conference’s longstanding relationship with ESPN.

The announcement also comes as the HBCU media rights landscape continues to evolve. While the SWAC has now secured national television through the 2030-31 academic year and its participation in the Celebration Bowl through 2032, other HBCU conferences are navigating expiring or changing media agreements. The extensions position the SWAC with one of the most stable national television arrangements in HBCU athletics heading into the next decade.