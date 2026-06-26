HBCU band adds influential director after federal case

HBCU band culture got a major storyline this week as Alabama A&M added Nathan B. Haymer, the former Southern University “Human Jukebox” director, to its band staff.



Haymer announced the move in a Facebook post, calling it the start of “a new chapter” and thanking Alabama A&M Director of Bands William J. Young for the opportunity.



“I’m incredibly humbled and grateful for the opportunity to join the Alabama A&M University family,” Haymer wrote. “My sincere thanks to Director William Young for believing in me and trusting me with the chance to help build something special alongside an outstanding staff and talented students.”



The move brings one of the most recognizable and controversial names in HBCU band culture back into a college band room. Haymer was once the leader of Southern University’s famed Human Jukebox, one of the most decorated and visible marching bands in the country.

His tenure ended after financial issues that later resulted in a federal embezzlement case.

Alabama A&M adds a familiar HBCU band figure

Haymer’s arrival at Alabama A&M comes during a broader transition for the Marching Maroon and White.



The university announced in April that William J. Young would take over as Director of Bands following a national search. Young came to Alabama A&M from Southern University, where he served as Associate Director of Bands. He is also a Southern alumnus and former member of the Human Jukebox.



That gives Alabama A&M two prominent staff members with direct Southern University band ties. For a SWAC band program looking to build momentum, that connection is impossible to ignore.



Haymer framed the move as more than a job. He described it as a chance to serve students again after a difficult chapter in his life.



“Life has a way of reminding us that every season has a purpose,” Haymer wrote. “Some seasons stretch you. Some humble you. And some prepare you for blessings you never saw coming.”

Nathan Haymer’s Southern University background

Haymer was named interim director of Southern’s band in 2014 after previously serving as assistant director. His rise placed him in charge of one of the most influential HBCU band brands in the nation.



But his time at Southern ended in 2018, when the university terminated him following questions about band-related funds. In 2020, Haymer pleaded guilty to a federal embezzlement charge. In 2021, he was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution.



That history will follow him into this new role at Alabama A&M, just as much as his reputation for excellent musicianship. It is also part of why the news will draw strong reaction across HBCU band circles.



Haymer did not directly address the legal case in his Facebook post. But he repeatedly referenced humility, gratitude and the weight of a second chance.



“This opportunity means more than a new position,” Haymer wrote. “It’s a second chance to serve, to lead, to create, and to leave people better than I found them. I don’t take that responsibility lightly.”

Alabama A&M begins a new band chapter

For Alabama A&M, the addition gives Young another experienced HBCU band mind as he begins his tenure in Huntsville.



Young arrived with more than 25 years of experience in music education, ensemble development and arts leadership. Alabama A&M credited him with a track record of building high-performing programs rooted in discipline, precision and pride.



Haymer’s post suggested he is entering the role without trying to center himself.



“I’m not coming with all the answers,” Haymer wrote. “I’m coming with gratitude, humility, and a renewed commitment to pour into young people and honor the legacy of this program every single day.”



For Bulldog Nation, the hire brings attention, experience and questions. For Haymer, it marks a public return to the college band scene.



He ended his announcement with a clear message.



“The work begins now. Brick by brick. Bulldog Nation… let’s get to work!”