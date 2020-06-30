Bands

Report: Ex-Southern U. band director Nathan Haymer accepts federal plea deal

Nathan Haymer, the man who once directed one of the top bands in the land, is facing a long prison sentence.
The embattled former band director of Southern University’s famed “Human Jukebox” is facing up to ten years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Former SU band director Nathan Haymer will plead guilty to the federal charge, according to WBRZ in Baton Rouge

Haymer was hit with federal charges for embezzling $30,000 during his time as the Human Jukebox band director. Haymer is accused of submitting fraudulent invoices to the school and taking reimbursements for them.

This news comes approximately two years after Haymer was removed from his position after nearly $300,000 went unaccounted for during his watch. 

