College Football Playoff for HBCUs?

HBCU fans have debated playoffs for years, but the college football calendar may be the biggest reason a larger Black college postseason is not coming soon.



The idea sounds simple enough: Take the best HBCU football teams, build a four-team postseason and let the champion be decided on the field. Fans would get more games. More schools would get national attention. More programs would have something meaningful to chase beyond a conference title.



But John T. Grant, executive director of ESPN Events, sees the issue differently.



Grant helps oversee the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off, the Cricket Celebration Bowl and Red Lobster Band of the Year. From his perspective, the question is not whether HBCU football playoffs would create interest.



The question is whether the calendar, television inventory and College Football postseason structure would allow it to work.



His answer was direct.



“Timing and scheduling, and what that would look like,” Grant told Dr. Cavil’s Inside The HBCU Sports Lab when asked about roadblocks to creating a four-team playoff.

The first issue is the schedule already in place.



HBCU football does not operate in a vacuum. The SWAC has the Bayou Classic at the end of its regular season. Then comes the SWAC Championship Game. Then the winner advances to the Celebration Bowl against the MEAC champion.



That leaves almost no space to add another round.



“Right now you have the Bayou Classic at the end of the SWAC season going right into the SWAC Championship, and then going right after that into the bowl game,” Grant said.



A four-team HBCU playoff would require either another weekend, a shortened regular season, a reshaped conference championship model or a later Celebration Bowl. None of those options would be simple.



The Bayou Classic is not just another game. It is one of the biggest events in Black college sports. The SWAC Championship is already a conference title game. The Celebration Bowl is the national showcase that has given HBCU football a consistent ABC platform.

Adding playoffs would mean moving pieces that already have value.

The second issue is television.



Grant made it clear that the postseason idea does not work without available television windows.



“The second part is none of that works if you don’t have available television time,” Grant said.



That is the part many fans may overlook.



A playoff game without the right television window could create more games but less value. ESPN Events has built the Celebration Bowl into a property that matters because it has timing, visibility and audience. Moving it into a crowded slot could hurt the very platform HBCU football has spent years building.



Grant said the available windows around the end of the season are already crowded.

“TV time is all tied up until our week where we are,” Grant said. “They are all tied up with championship weekend and Thanksgiving with rivalry weekend, so there isn’t really any window.”



College Football owns December. Conference championships take one layer. The College Football Playoff takes another. The NFL then moves into Saturday windows, creating even more competition.

That is why Grant does not see an easy path.

HBCU playoff attempt could push the Celebration Bowl into danger

The most vivid line from Grant came when he explained why moving the Celebration Bowl later does not make sense.



“There is zero appetite to move the bowl game later,” Grant said.



Then he explained why.



“You’re moving it into what I call ‘the mouth of Jaws’ — the week after us in the NFL schedule, they start playing on Saturday, along with the college playoffs,” Grant said.



That image is blunt, but real.



The Celebration Bowl has its own valuable space on the calendar. It sits before the NFL fully takes over Saturdays and before the College Football Playoff dominates the national conversation. Moving it later could place HBCU football against some of the strongest sports television competition of the year.



That could damage viewership — which would be a nightmare.



Grant said in the same interview that viewership is the one metric he cannot afford to see decline.



“It is my viewership,” Grant said. “Because that drives everything. I can live with a dip in attendance, but if viewership goes in the red, then the entire enterprise becomes at risk.”



That makes the playoff debate bigger than competition.



It is about protecting the enterprise.

The current Celebration Bowl model already delivers value.



Grant said the game creates a “Celebration Bowl bump” for participating schools. He pointed to increases in applications, alumni and donor giving, and even state funding for some institutions.



That makes the Celebration Bowl more than a postseason game. It is a television property, a sponsorship platform, a recruiting tool and a visibility engine.



That does not mean HBCU football fans should stop asking big questions. A larger postseason would still create excitement. It would give more teams a path to a national stage. It would also answer debates that polls and conference tie-ins cannot settle.



But Grant’s answer shows why the issue is not simple.



A four-team HBCU playoff would need open weekends, available television windows, sponsor value and a way to avoid weakening the Celebration Bowl. Right now, those pieces do not appear to line up.



Grant’s final assessment was as clear as it was blunt.



“There is no appetite, value, window, or opportunity to create an additional playoff,” he said.



For HBCU football, the playoff dream may still be alive among fans.



But the College Football calendar is giving it very little room to breathe.