Charlotte HBCU up against the clock in accreditation process

Johnson C. Smith remains accredited, but the accreditation journey of the Charlotte-based HBCU moved into a second year of probation as the university works to prove that financial reforms can last.



The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges informed JCSU in June that it would continue the university’s accreditation for good cause while extending its probationary status into the 2026–27 academic year. That decision keeps the Charlotte institution accredited, meaning students remain eligible for financial aid and degrees remain accredited. It also gives the university another year to demonstrate sustained compliance in areas tied to financial responsibility, internal controls, governmental grants and financial aid.



For president Valerie Kinloch, the update is not the clean exit Johnson C. Smith wanted. It is also not the worst-case scenario the school was trying to avoid.



JCSU says the past year included a lot of good. A clean financial audit, stronger internal controls, new policies, stabilized enrollment and retention. It also reached fundraising milestones increased alumni participation and championship athletics. Local reporting also noted that SACSCOC found strong academic and athletic programs during its spring 2026 visit.

Charlotte HBCU focused on sustainability

The remaining issue is sustainability. Johnson C. Smith implemented more than 19 new policies to improve compliance around grants and financial aid. Kinloch says more training is now part of the next phase.



“We are continuing to revise handbooks operating manuals we’re about to implement additional training every single staff and faculty on our campus,” Kinloch said.



That work gets at the heart of what probation is about for Johnson C. Smith. The concern has not centered on academics. It has centered on whether the Charlotte-based HBCU has the systems, reserves and oversight to consistently manage finances and externally funded programs.



Kinloch has been blunt about the institutional challenge. She said she did not realize when she took the job that Johnson C. Smith was close to probation. Now, she has described the work as rebuilding the foundation.



“I can’t build on sand,” Kinloch said.

Charlotte HBCU focused on sustainability

The clock appears to have been a major factor. Kinloch said JCSU had a clean audit and policy changes in place, but there was not enough time between spring implementation and the May report deadline to prove those changes were durable.

“There’s not enough time between March to May to demonstrate that what we have said we’re doing is sustainable across a long period of time,” Kinloch said. “And really, I believe we ran out of time.”

The next year is about proving those reforms are part of the operating culture. SACSCOC is expected to return in 12 months to evaluate progress. JCSU says it will continue focusing on compliance and long-term institutional sustainability throughout the 2026–27 academic year.

For Johnson C. Smith, the accreditation journey remains serious. But the school is positioning Phase II as a chance to finish the repair job rather than start over.

“This has to be the last time,” Kinloch said. “This year it’s about sustainability.”