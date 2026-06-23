HBCU replaces legendary band director

HBCU band culture at Florida Memorial University is entering a new era as the school moves forward following the death of legendary director Dr. Richard Beckford.



Florida Memorial announced that Brian A. Snell has been elevated to Director of University Bands. The move places a familiar face at the front of the FMU ROAR Marching Band, one of the fastest-rising programs in the HBCU band world.



Snell has served as Associate Director of Bands and Director of Operations since 2020. He was also part of the original staff that helped build the ROAR program from the ground up under Beckford’s leadership.



The transition comes after Beckford’s death in December 2025. Beckford was more than a band director at Florida Memorial. He was the architect of the ROAR Marching Band, a program that quickly became one of the most visible brands in HBCU culture.



When Beckford arrived at Florida Memorial in 2020, the school was still building the foundation for its band program. Under his direction, FMU ROAR gained national attention, earned ESPN’s inaugural Band of the Year honor and performed internationally in France.



Now Snell inherits the challenge of protecting that standard while putting his own stamp on the program.

Florida Memorial keeps continuity in place

Florida Memorial President William C. McCormick Jr. said Snell’s promotion reflects the university’s continued investment in student experiences through the arts.



“His work has elevated the visibility of Florida Memorial University while creating meaningful, transformative experiences for our students,” McCormick said. “We are confident that under his leadership, the band program will continue to thrive and set new standards of excellence.”



Snell also acknowledged the weight of the moment.



“I am committed to continuing the legacy built at FMU on the heels of Dr. Beckford, a pillar of this program,” Snell said. “The ROAR will be heard, and it will be felt.”



Florida Memorial is also adding veteran music educator Charles Moorer to the FMU ROAR staff. Moorer brings more than 16 years of experience leading music programs, along with performances at Carnegie Hall, the Grammy Awards and multiple Super Bowls.



For Florida Memorial, this is more than a staff change. It is a test of succession inside a young but already high-profile HBCU band program.



Beckford built the sound. Snell now has the responsibility of carrying it forward.