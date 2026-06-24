Fred Hammond to headline gospel event at HBCU football classic

Gospel legend Fred Hammond will engage with the HBCU community as he helps open the 2026 Gulf Coast Challenge in Mobile, Alabama.



The Grammy-winning gospel legend has been announced as the featured performer for the Gospel Explosion on Thursday, Oct. 1. The concert will launch a multi-day cultural festival built around the Gulf Coast Challenge, which returns Oct. 3 with Jackson State facing Alabama A&M at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.



The event has branded itself as “The Ultimate HBCU Experience,” and this year’s schedule reaches well beyond football. Thursday’s lineup begins with a College and Career Fair that is expected to include students from at least 35 high schools. Organizers said students will come from surrounding areas and other states, including Florida and Mississippi.



That educational piece is a major part of the Gulf Coast Challenge’s community mission. It gives high school students access to colleges, career pathways and a close-up look at the HBCU experience before the weekend shifts into entertainment and football.



Fred Hammond’s Gospel Explosion gives the event a major name to anchor its opening night. His appearance adds a nationally known voice to a week already built around faith, culture, music and Black college pride.



Friday’s schedule includes the Team Luncheon, an upscale event featuring student-athletes, cheerleaders and alumni. Friday night will continue the entertainment push with HBCU Fest, which organizers said will include more cultural programming.



Saturday brings one of the weekend’s signature traditions: the Gulf Coast Challenge Parade. The Mardi Gras-style parade will move through downtown Mobile before the celebration shifts to Lad-Peebles Stadium for the 4 p.m. kickoff.



For Mobile, the Gulf Coast Challenge continues to serve as more than a game. It is a full community weekend that combines HBCU football, education, entertainment and culture into one of the region’s biggest fall events.

Related