HBCU AD celebrated as top Athletic Director in Division II

Tuskegee University Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Reginald Ruffin has added another milestone to an already distinguished career, earning the 2025-26 NACDA NCAA Division II Athletic Director of the Year Award.

The honor, presented by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), recognizes athletics administrators who demonstrate excellence in leadership, student-athlete development, integrity and service to higher education.

Ruffin was formally recognized during the NACDA Convention in Las Vegas, where he stood as the lone HBCU recipient among this year’s national award winners.

National Recognition for Tuskegee Leadership

While Ruffin learned of the honor earlier this year, receiving the award in front of his peers from across collegiate athletics made the accomplishment especially meaningful.

For Ruffin, however, the recognition is about much more than individual achievement.

“This recognition reflects our commitment, our integrity and our championship culture,” Ruffin said. “I don’t work for the accolades. We do this work for our student-athletes, for the people I work with every day, and for everyone invested in the growth and success of Tuskegee University.”

The award comes after another successful year for Tuskegee athletics, as the Golden Tigers continued to build on a tradition of excellence both academically and competitively.

College Athletics Leaders Celebrate Ruffin

Ruffin’s impact on college athletics was evident throughout the convention as colleagues from across the country gathered to celebrate his achievement.

Among those recognizing Ruffin were SIAC Commissioner Dr. Anthony Holloman, Miles College Athletic Director Fred Watson, University of West Alabama Athletic Director Brett Gilliland and Alabama State Athletic Director Jason Cable.

The celebration also drew support from Tuskegee University stakeholders, including Board of Trustees member Jonathan Porter and Tuskegee University National Athletic Association President Dale Powell and his wife, Regina.

Their presence underscored the broad respect Ruffin has earned throughout both the HBCU and national athletics communities.

Building a Championship Culture

Since taking the reins of Tuskegee athletics, Ruffin has overseen significant growth across the department while emphasizing student-athlete success, competitive excellence and institutional pride.

The NACDA award reflects those efforts, recognizing not only wins and championships but also leadership and vision.

Even amid the celebration, Ruffin remained focused on the future.

“We have been able to do some great work, none of which could be accomplished without all of the stakeholders invested in Tuskegee,” Ruffin said. “I am appreciative of President Dr. Mark Brown for allowing us to create a plan and supporting us as we work toward accomplishing our goals.”

Focused on What’s Next

While the national recognition serves as a significant achievement for both Ruffin and Tuskegee University, the longtime athletics administrator says the work is far from finished.

“We’ll enjoy this tonight,” Ruffin said. “But tomorrow, we get right back at it. We still have a lot to do to build on this foundation.”

For Tuskegee University, that mindset may be the biggest reason why Ruffin now stands among the nation’s most respected athletic directors.

And for HBCU athletics, his selection as NACDA’s NCAA Division II Athletic Director of the Year represents another example of the leadership and excellence that continues to emerge from Black college sports.