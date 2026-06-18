Tay Keith, producer that turned an HBCU party into a Beyonce hit, has passed away

Tay Keith, the Grammy-nominated producer who started a Beyonce Classic with a sample straight out of HBCU culture has passed away.



News of Tay Keith’s death at age 29 sent shockwaves through the music industry on Thursday. The Memphis native, born Brytavious Keith, became one of the most influential producers of his generation, creating chart-topping records for artists including Drake, Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé.



While his impact on hip-hop is well documented, his connection to HBCU culture came through one of the most celebrated songs of the last decade.



In 2019, Beyoncé released her version of “Before I Let Go” as part of her acclaimed Homecoming project. The song quickly became a favorite among fans and served as a musical extension of the HBCU-inspired performance that captivated audiences during her historic Coachella appearance.



Tay Keith was among the producers credited on the track, helping shape a modern interpretation of the Frankie Beverly and Maze classic.

B Daht’s vocals opened up the Tay Keith-produced “Before I Let Go.”

HBCU culture at the center of a global moment

For the HBCU community, one of the most memorable elements of the song arrived before Beyoncé even sang a note.



The opening chant featured on “Before I Let Go” sampled the energy of a Winston-Salem State University gathering. The recording included the voice of Winston-Salem State alumnus and entertainer B Daht, whose crowd participation became part of a song heard around the world.



The moment represented more than a sample. It captured the spirit of HBCU homecoming culture and introduced millions of listeners to the traditions, excitement and community that define Black college life.



Beyoncé’s Homecoming project celebrated marching bands, step shows, dance lines and the broader influence of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Tay Keith’s production work helped bring that vision to life on one of the project’s most recognizable songs.

A legacy that extends beyond music

Tay Keith’s producer tag became synonymous with hit records during the streaming era. His beats helped shape the sound of modern hip-hop and earned him recognition throughout the music industry.



For many in the HBCU community, however, his legacy will also include his role in helping bring HBCU homecoming culture to a global audience through Beyoncé’s Homecoming era.



That connection ensured that the sounds and traditions of Black college life reached listeners far beyond campus gates.