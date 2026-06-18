HBCU to Power 4 Star Cleared of Domestic Violence Charges

When Duncan Powell signed with North Carolina A&T in 2021, he wasn’t just another recruit choosing an HBCU.

The four-star prospect from DeSoto, Texas, arrived in Greensboro as the highest-ranked American-born basketball recruit ever to commit to an HBCU. A landmark signing that symbolized the growing momentum of HBCU basketball in the transfer portal and NIL era.

Five years, four schools, and countless headlines later, Powell is making news again. This time for a legal battle that threatened to derail his basketball future just months before the NBA Draft.

On June 17, former Providence forward Duncan Powell was found not guilty on two misdemeanor domestic violence charges following a three-day bench trial in Rhode Island.

The verdict closes a case that began in March when Powell was arrested after an incident involving his ex-girlfriend. Providence police charged him with domestic violence-simple assault and domestic violence-disorderly conduct. Powell pleaded not guilty and maintained his innocence throughout the process.

The allegations stemmed from a March 28 incident in which a woman claimed she suffered a knee injury after Powell threw a water bottle during an argument at his Providence apartment.

Hours later, the situation expanded into a second police investigation in nearby Cranston. According to reports, the woman alleged Powell tracked her to another residence and made threats involving a firearm.

That charge was dismissed in May. Following this week’s trial, Powell was acquitted of the remaining Providence charges as well.

The verdict represents the end of a legal chapter that unfolded during one of the most important stretches of Powell’s basketball career.

A judge finds Duncan Powell not guilty of two misdemeanor domestic violence counts in a three-day trial in Providence District Court.https://t.co/Mg7QhzxnVI — Coastal ABC (@CoastalABC) June 17, 2026

From HBCU Trailblazer to Power Conference Contributor

Powell’s journey through college basketball has been anything but conventional.

After initially committing to Arkansas as a high school prospect, he eventually chose North Carolina A&T over multiple Division I programs.

At the time, Powell told HBCU Gameday that he wanted to build upon the legacy established by his cousin, Adrian Powell, a member of the Aggies’ 2013 MEAC championship team.

“Just carrying on his legacy. Filling up his shoes, times two,” Powell said. “I’m just ready to get there and dominate.”

A knee injury forced Powell to redshirt his first season, but he emerged as one of the Colonial Athletic Association’s top young forwards in 2022-23. He averaged 8.0 points and 5.7 rebounds while earning CAA All-Rookie Team honors.

From there, Powell became one of the most recognizable names in the transfer portal.

He led Sacramento State in scoring and rebounding during the 2023-24 season before making the jump to Georgia Tech, where he blossomed into one of the ACC’s most productive sixth men. Powell averaged 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting nearly 36 percent from three-point range and earning recognition as the conference’s top reserve by Hoops HD.

His breakout season placed him firmly on the radar of professional scouts.

Powell later transferred to Providence for his final collegiate season while simultaneously exploring NBA Draft opportunities.

Instead, much of the conversation surrounding his name shifted away from basketball.

The Cost of Allegations

Athletes facing criminal accusations often discover that public perception moves faster than the legal process.

Even when charges are dismissed, or defendants are acquitted, reputational damage can linger long after a verdict is rendered.

Powell’s case unfolded publicly during a period when every game, workout, and interview could affect his professional future.

The reality is that acquittals rarely generate the same level of attention as arrests.

Several notable athletes have experienced similar situations.

Former Baylor defensive end Shawn Oakman entered the 2016 NFL Draft projected as a potential early-round selection before sexual assault allegations caused his draft stock to collapse. A Texas jury ultimately found him not guilty in 2019. But the years lost during the legal process significantly altered his football trajectory.

Former Ohio State defensive backs Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint were dismissed from the program after facing rape and kidnapping allegations in 2020. Both men were later acquitted after evidence presented at trial contradicted key aspects of the accusations.

Perhaps the most famous example remains Brian Banks, whose football career was effectively destroyed after he accepted a plea agreement stemming from allegations that were later proven false. Banks eventually earned exoneration, but only after serving prison time and losing years of athletic development.

Every case carries its own facts and circumstances, and acquittal does not automatically prove that every allegation was fabricated. What it does mean is that prosecutors failed to establish criminal guilt under the applicable legal standard.

For athletes whose careers depend on timing, however, the consequences of public allegations often arrive long before any legal conclusion.

I spoke with Duncan Powell's father after he was found not guilty – he says PC was pushing for charges to avoid paying NIL https://t.co/UvkwOAYrYA #providence #rhodeisland #ncaa #ncaa @TheFieldOf68 pic.twitter.com/ykjhlF9a0j — Kate Nagle (@NagleKate78) June 18, 2026

NIL Questions Add Another Layer

Following the verdict, comments from Powell’s father added another dimension to the story.

In an interview with GoLocalProv, D.J. Powell alleged that Providence College wanted the charges to result in a conviction because doing so would have voided portions of his son’s NIL agreement.

“It was Providence College that wanted the case to stick,” D.J. Powell told the outlet. “Because if the charges stuck, Duncan would be in violation of his NIL agreement.”

He further claimed that the school remains obligated to fulfill the remainder of Powell’s NIL compensation because of the not-guilty verdict.

Providence did not publicly respond to those allegations.

Notably, Duncan Powell later distanced himself from his father’s comments on social media, writing:

“He is not my spokesperson for me or my family. I have not spoken to him about this matter.”

That response leaves unanswered questions surrounding the claims while signaling that Powell intends to control his own narrative moving forward.

Turning the Page

For now, the basketball focus returns to where it was before March.

Duncan Powell’s college career included stops at North Carolina A&T, Sacramento State, Georgia Tech, and Providence. Along the way, he evolved from a groundbreaking HBCU recruit into a Power 4 contributor with NBA Draft aspirations.

The legal proceedings that threatened to overshadow those accomplishments have concluded with a full acquittal.

Whether NBA organizations view the case as closed remains to be seen.

What is certain is that one of the most significant HBCU basketball recruits of the modern era now gets the opportunity to have his future determined on the court rather than in a courtroom.