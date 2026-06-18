Buffalo Bills sign former HBCU star after UFL heroics

UFL star Ian Wheeler, a former HBCU standout at Howard University, has another shot in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills.



The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday that they signed Wheeler to a one-year deal, giving the former Howard star another shot in the NFL. Wheeler joins Buffalo fresh off a breakout season with the Louisville Kings of the United Football League.



It has been a fast rise back to the league for Wheeler. The Houston native helped Louisville win the UFL championship and was named United Bowl MVP. His 44-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter gave Louisville the lead for good in a 27-20 win over the D.C. Defenders in Washington, D.C.



Wheeler finished the championship game with 81 rushing yards on 10 carries.



That performance capped a strong UFL season. Wheeler rushed for 541 yards on 85 carries in 11 games with Louisville. He also set a UFL single-game record with four rushing touchdowns in an April 26 game.



Now that production has earned him another NFL opportunity.

From Howard University to Buffalo

Wheeler played at Howard University from 2019 through 2023 and developed into one of the most explosive players in HBCU football.



He finished his college career with nearly 2,500 all-purpose yards. He also returned a school-record three kickoffs for touchdowns. Wheeler helped Howard win back-to-back MEAC championships before entering the professional ranks. But his story stood out beyond football.



Wheeler earned a 3.57 cumulative grade-point average at Howard. He also earned MEAC Commissioner’s All-Academic Team honors and was accepted into Howard University’s College of Medicine in 2023.



After the 2024 NFL Draft, Wheeler signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent. He quickly became one of the Bears’ training camp stories.



Wheeler rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns in two preseason games with Chicago. One of those performances came against the Buffalo Bills.



His first NFL opportunity was interrupted by injury. Wheeler tore his ACL in the Bears’ third preseason game in 2024 and was later released with an injury settlement. He spent time on the New Orleans Saints practice squad in 2025 before landing in the UFL.



Now Wheeler is back in the NFL with Buffalo.



The Bills announced that Wheeler will wear No. 27. For a former Howard walk-on turned HBCU star, UFL champion and United Bowl MVP, the next chapter will come in Buffalo.