Jackson State Community Mourns Recently Graduated Football Player

Former Jackson State football player Levi Wyatt Jr. has died following a car crash, according to family members and local reports. He was 23 years old.

The Vicksburg, Mississippi, native had recently completed his college football career at Jackson State University, earned his degree at the HBCU, and declared for the 2026 professional football draft cycle.

News of Wyatt’s death quickly prompted an outpouring of prayers and condolences from the Jackson State community and football supporters across Mississippi.

Prayers up to the Wyatt family.

Rest In Peace bro?? https://t.co/WB6gWo3IHp — Thee Standard ? (@DjMisterKey) August 1, 2026

Long before Wyatt arrived at Jackson State, he built a football career defined by versatility and perseverance.

Wyatt began his high school career at Vicksburg High School, then played at Hillcrest Christian, and finished at Holmes County Central. During those years, he primarily made his mark as a dual-threat quarterback.

As a senior at Holmes County Central, Wyatt completed 84 of 153 passes for 1,226 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also rushed for 150 yards and another score.

His football journey took a significant turn when he reached the college level.

Wyatt transitioned from quarterback to defensive back at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. As a freshman in 2021, he appeared in eight games and recorded 12 tackles, one tackle for lo,ss and an interception. He also scored a touchdown after recovering a fumble in the end zone during a victory over Holmes.

An injury limited Wyatt to four games during the 2022 season, but his performance still helped him earn an opportunity at the Division I level.

Wyatt Became an All-Conference Defensive Back

Wyatt continued his career at McNeese State, where he developed into an accomplished member of the secondary.

He started all 10 games during the 2023 season, recording 13 tackles and a team-high seven pass breakups. That total ranked third in the Southland Conference.

Wyatt followed that performance with 33 tackles, two tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, and a forced fumble in 2024. His play earned him second-team All-Southland Conference honors and recognition from Phil Steele.

After two seasons at McNeese, the 6-foot-2 defensive back returned to Mississippi to conclude his college career at Jackson State.

Finishing His Career at Jackson State

Wyatt joined a Jackson State program coming off a conference championship and played his final season under head coach T.C. Taylor.

He recorded 12 tackles, including nine solo stops, and four pass deflections during the 2025 season. Jackson State finished the year with a 9-3 record.

His arrival at JSU represented the final stop in a journey that took him from Mississippi high school football to the junior college ranks, the Southland Conference, and eventually one of the most prominent programs in HBCU football.

Wyatt completed his degree at Jackson State and later announced that he was entering the 2026 NFL, UFL, and CFL draft process.

Those milestones made the timing of his death especially painful for those who had followed his career. Wyatt had completed his education and was preparing to pursue the next chapter of his football journey.

Jackson State and Mississippi Communities Remember Levi Wyatt

The news prompted messages of sympathy across the Mississippi sports community.

The Mississippi High School Sports Page offered “condolences…to the Jackson State football community as well as the loved ones of Levi Wyatt.” Readers responded with additional prayers for Wyatt’s family and loved ones.

On X, Jackson State supporter “Thee Standard” joined the outpouring, writing, “Prayers up to the Wyatt family. Rest in peace bro.”

The reaction also speaks to the difficult timing of his passing. Wyatt had recently completed his final season, earned his degree from Jackson State, and begun pursuing opportunities to continue playing professionally.

His career had been defined by perseverance. He changed positions, recovered from injury, earned a Division I opportunity, became an all-conference defensive back, and ultimately returned to Mississippi to finish his college journey.

Now, those same communities are united in remembering a young man whose life ended just as his next chapter was beginning.